Port Vale

Aaron Donnelly signed a new contract with Nottingham Forest last month

Port Vale have signed defender Aaron Donnelly on loan from Premier League club Nottingham Forest for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old made his Forest debut in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Grimsby Town in August.

Donnelly moved to the City Ground from Dungannon Swifts in 2019 and has played for Northern Ireland at Under-21 level.

"Aaron ticks a lot of our boxes in terms of his attitude, character and ability," said boss Darrell Clarke.

"Having lost Connor Hall earlier this month, Aaron comes in and gives us good competition on the left side of defence."

