Everton manager: Who should be appointed at Goodison Park? Vote now
Last updated on .From the section Everton
Former Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, ex-Burnley manager Sean Dyche and Ralph Hasenhuttl, who was sacked by Southampton in November, are all potential candidates to succeed Frank Lampard - as are former Everton players Wayne Rooney and Duncan Ferguson.
They all feature in the top five with the bookmakers, but who would you want to take the reins at Goodison Park. Cast your vote below...
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
- Our coverage of Everton is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Everton - go straight to all the best content