Hibernian could target Stuart Findlay, the 27-year-old out of favour with Oxford United, as a replacement for fellow Scotland cap Ryan Porteous, who is expected to be sold this month, and injured fellow centre-half Rocky Bushiri. (The Scottish Sun) external-link

Ryan Porteous could yet see out the season as a Hibernian player and leave on a free transfer as he could land more of a personal package if there is no transfer fee involved. Watford are more likely to want the 23-year-old centre-half on a pre-contract agreement while Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers tabled a six-figure offer to secure his services during January. (Daily Record) external-link

Jon Dahl Tomasson hopes to make Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous his first January signing over the coming days, the Blackburn Rovers manager having confirmed a six-figure offer has been made for the 23-year-old, who is mulling over his options, including Watford and Toulouse. (Football Scotland) external-link

Newcastle United have held talks about acquiring Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay from Manchester United, but although the Old Trafford club do not want him to leave in January, the move could happen in the summer. (The Athletic) external-link

Belgium Under-21 head coach Jacky Mathijssen is worried he will have to drop Rangers target Nicolas Raskin unless the 21-year-old midfielder can find a way out of his limbo at Standard Liege, where he has not featured for two months after a fall out with team boss Ronny Deila. (Daily Record) external-link

Todd Cantwell, Rangers' new midfield signing from Norwich City, says he has chosen to wear number 13 as he does not believe it is unlucky and wants to make it a number Ibrox fans will remember. (The Herald) external-link

National League clubs Gateshead and Yeovil are lining up moves for Rangers winger Josh McPake, who is currently on loan to Queen's Park, with the Ibrox club willing to let the 21-year-old leave this month on a permanent transfer. (Football Scotland) external-link

Go Ahead Eagles centre-half Jay Idzes is close to signing for Aberdeen as they hone in on a pre-contract deal after the clubs failed to agree a transfer fee for the 22-year-old, who the Scottish Premiership club can sign for around £180,000 in training compensation come the summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Go Ahead Eagles sporting director Paul Bosvelt has warned Aberdeen they will not sell Jay Idzes on the cheap because the defender is vital to their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Dutch top flight. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Heart of Midlothian will open contract talks with in-form Josh Ginnelly in the near future as they aim to keep the 25-year-old forward at Tynecastle Park beyond the summer, when his current deal expires. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee United have handed a trial to Uganda Under-20 midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi, currently registered with Uganda Premier League club Soltilo Bright Stars. (The Courier) external-link

Lazio head coach Maurizio Sarri is being looked at by West Ham United if they decide to part ways with Scottish manager David Moyes. (Ilmessaggero - subscription required) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hopes to home in on transfer targets this week. (Press & Journal) external-link

Oh Hyeon-gyu, the striker expected to join Celtic from Suwon Samsung Bluewings, has been forced to deny he was handed a personal £105,000 bonus from Son Heung-min after giving up his place in South Korea's World Cup squad to the Tottenham Hotspur player. (The Scottish Sun) external-link