Newcastle United v Southampton

Joelinton scored the only goal in the first leg at St Mary's

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has told his team to treat their "season-defining" Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Southampton as a league game.

The Magpies, who won the away leg 1-0, just need to avoid defeat to reach a first League Cup final in 47 years.

"You have to look at it as an independent game," said Howe. "If you focus on that too much on the 1-0 lead, then you're in trouble.

"You go into protection mode and we don't want that."

The Magpies, who are third in the Premier League table, have only lost twice this season in all competitions.

Their last trophy was the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in the 1968-69 campaign.

"We're a game away from a final, which would be an amazing moment for us," added Howe. "But we haven't achieved it yet and we've got a lot of work to do to get there, so it's about staying in the moment, not getting ahead of ourselves.

Anthony Gordon, Newcastle's new £45m signing from Everton, will watch from the stands.

"It will be a really useful experience for him to sample the atmosphere," said Howe. "It will give him an idea of what's in store for him."

Newcastle have not played since the first leg a week ago, while Southampton were much changed for Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup win over Blackpool. Defender Duje Caleta-Car is available after suspension.

Southampton boss Nathan Jones is not concerned that the game is taking place in the final hours of the transfer window, which closes at 23:00 GMT.

"My role in terms of identification and affirmation of signings is all done," he said. "It's whether we can get deals done for the players we want.

"I'll have total focus on trying to get Southampton to Wembley.

"We have to do things right and make sure we start positively, and be our best. We'll be aggressive, we want to go after the tie and we'd really like to get the first goal.

"If we can get the first goal then a lot of things can change - and a lot of things will change."

The 1976 FA Cup is the only major trophy the Saints have won - the same year when Newcastle lost the League Cup final 2-1 to Manchester City.