Match ends, Ross County 1, Hibernian 1.
Ross County came from behind to claim a potentially precious Scottish Premiership point against Hibernian, as Yan Dhanda's second goal in three days moves them a point clear of the bottom.
A defensive calamity from Jack Baldwin allowed Elie Youan to slot Hibs ahead, before Dhanda netted directly from a corner to beat David Marshall.
County had new signing Simon Murray on the bench, just over an hour after his arrival, but could not find a winner to lift them three clear of Kilmarnock, Dundee United and Motherwell.
Hibs missed the chance to move into fourth place and watched influential striker Kevin Nisbet hobble off injured.
- Hibs sign striker Hoppe
- Murray joins County from Queen's Park
- Get all your Ross County news
- Sign up for Hibernian updates
Given Nisbet's rather hectic transfer window, all concerned with Hibs would have breathed a little easier at the Scotland international's inclusion in the starting line-up, rather than scurrying around last minute in search of a move.
His influence, though, was short-lived as he pulled up with a hamstring problem after 25 minutes, bringing his night to an abrupt end. The blow was perhaps softened at half-time, when the announcement of Matthew Hoppe's arrival came.
County's start was bright enough but opportunities were being missed and a rueful feeling would soon kick in.
Jack Baldwin catastrophically failed to control a lumped clearance from a County corner, instead gifting Youan the opportunity to slide the opener through the legs of Ross Laidlaw for his second goal in successive games.
Malky Mackay introduced Murray, who only made the switch from Championship leaders Queen's Park just over an over before kick-off, to bolster the attacking impetus of the hosts.
The bold move paid dividends. Dhanda's corner kick evaded all, including Marshall who contested he was fouled, to nestle in the far netting.
Neither side probed for a winner in a closely contested affair, plagued by horrendous conditions.
Player of the match - Elie Youan (Hibernian)
Neither side able to follow up on impressive weekend wins - analysis
There was the potential for this to be a cracker, given County's moral-boosting and vital victory against Kilmarnock at the weekend and Hibs trouncing of Aberdeen. But it was not to be.
After the goal, Hibs began to play some silky stuff. Youan at the heart of that. He saw a lot of the ball, created chances for himself and others and impressively, won a lot of headers up against a big County backline.
County have not won from behind this season, and that showed. The desire to push for an equaliser was evident, but there was not an intent to bag a winner.
Murray is an impressive pick-up and could prove pivotal in County's survival battle if he can carry on his fine Queen's Park form.
What's next?
County travel to Ibrox to take on Rangers on Saturday, while Hibernian take on St Mirren in Paisley (both 15:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1LaidlawBooked at 90mins
- 15Watson
- 5BaldwinBooked at 20minsSubstituted forMurrayat 45'minutes
- 6Iacovitti
- 2Randall
- 8CallachanSubstituted forCancolaat 78'minutes
- 22TillsonSubstituted forLoturiat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 16Harmon
- 10Dhanda
- 27BrophySubstituted forSimsat 78'minutes
- 26WhiteSubstituted forStonesat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Cancola
- 11Sims
- 14Loturi
- 17Murray
- 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 21Munro
- 25Samuel
- 30Smith
- 49Stones
Hibernian
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Marshall
- 12CaddenBooked at 45minsSubstituted forEgan-Rileyat 78'minutes
- 25Fish
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 14JeggoBooked at 30minsSubstituted forO'Connorat 78'minutes
- 46McGeady
- 32Campbell
- 11Newell
- 23YouanBooked at 39mins
- 15NisbetSubstituted forMcKirdyat 24'minutesBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 3Cabraja
- 10Vieira Tavares
- 18Henderson
- 22McKirdy
- 26Egan-Riley
- 31Johnson
- 37MacIntyre
- 39O'Connor
- 45Laidlaw
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
- Attendance:
- 3,074
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Hibernian 1.
Booking
Ross Laidlaw (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Aiden McGeady (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yan Dhanda (Ross County).
Booking
Victor Loturi (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Victor Loturi (Ross County).
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by CJ Egan-Riley.
Post update
Foul by Harry McKirdy (Hibernian).
Post update
George Harmon (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
William Fish (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Sims (Ross County).
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Josh Stones replaces Jordan White.
Booking
Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Harry McKirdy (Hibernian).
Post update
Ross Laidlaw (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Post update
Foul by Josh O'Connor (Hibernian).
Post update
Victor Loturi (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Player of the match
FishWilliam Fish
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number17Player nameMurrayAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number6Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number14Player nameLoturiAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number49Player nameStonesAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number27Player nameBrophyAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number11Player nameSimsAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
3.97
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number25Player nameFishAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number23Player nameYouanAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number14Player nameJeggoAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number12Player nameCaddenAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number46Player nameMcGeadyAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number1Player nameMarshallAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number26Player nameCJ Egan-RileyAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number39Player nameO'ConnorAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number22Player nameMcKirdyAverage rating
5.47