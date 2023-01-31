Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Yan Dhanda's corner evaded an under-pressure David Marshall to earn Ross County a point

Ross County came from behind to claim a potentially precious Scottish Premiership point against Hibernian, as Yan Dhanda's second goal in three days moves them a point clear of the bottom.

A defensive calamity from Jack Baldwin allowed Elie Youan to slot Hibs ahead, before Dhanda netted directly from a corner to beat David Marshall.

County had new signing Simon Murray on the bench, just over an hour after his arrival, but could not find a winner to lift them three clear of Kilmarnock, Dundee United and Motherwell.

Hibs missed the chance to move into fourth place and watched influential striker Kevin Nisbet hobble off injured.

Given Nisbet's rather hectic transfer window, all concerned with Hibs would have breathed a little easier at the Scotland international's inclusion in the starting line-up, rather than scurrying around last minute in search of a move.

His influence, though, was short-lived as he pulled up with a hamstring problem after 25 minutes, bringing his night to an abrupt end. The blow was perhaps softened at half-time, when the announcement of Matthew Hoppe's arrival came.

County's start was bright enough but opportunities were being missed and a rueful feeling would soon kick in.

Jack Baldwin catastrophically failed to control a lumped clearance from a County corner, instead gifting Youan the opportunity to slide the opener through the legs of Ross Laidlaw for his second goal in successive games.

Malky Mackay introduced Murray, who only made the switch from Championship leaders Queen's Park just over an over before kick-off, to bolster the attacking impetus of the hosts.

The bold move paid dividends. Dhanda's corner kick evaded all, including Marshall who contested he was fouled, to nestle in the far netting.

Neither side probed for a winner in a closely contested affair, plagued by horrendous conditions.

Player of the match - Elie Youan (Hibernian)

Elie Youan scored his second goal in three days to put Hibernian ahead. His all round play was impressive, again, and now he is adding goals to his game.

Neither side able to follow up on impressive weekend wins - analysis

There was the potential for this to be a cracker, given County's moral-boosting and vital victory against Kilmarnock at the weekend and Hibs trouncing of Aberdeen. But it was not to be.

After the goal, Hibs began to play some silky stuff. Youan at the heart of that. He saw a lot of the ball, created chances for himself and others and impressively, won a lot of headers up against a big County backline.

County have not won from behind this season, and that showed. The desire to push for an equaliser was evident, but there was not an intent to bag a winner.

Murray is an impressive pick-up and could prove pivotal in County's survival battle if he can carry on his fine Queen's Park form.

What's next?

County travel to Ibrox to take on Rangers on Saturday, while Hibernian take on St Mirren in Paisley (both 15:00 GMT).

