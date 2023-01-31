Close menu
Ross County 1-1 Hibernian: Yan Dhanda cancels out Elie Youan opener

By Amy CanavanBBC Scotland

Yan Dhanda's corner evaded an under-pressure David Marshall to earn Ross County a point
Ross County came from behind to claim a potentially precious Scottish Premiership point against Hibernian, as Yan Dhanda's second goal in three days moves them a point clear of the bottom.

A defensive calamity from Jack Baldwin allowed Elie Youan to slot Hibs ahead, before Dhanda netted directly from a corner to beat David Marshall.

County had new signing Simon Murray on the bench, just over an hour after his arrival, but could not find a winner to lift them three clear of Kilmarnock, Dundee United and Motherwell.

Hibs missed the chance to move into fourth place and watched influential striker Kevin Nisbet hobble off injured.

Given Nisbet's rather hectic transfer window, all concerned with Hibs would have breathed a little easier at the Scotland international's inclusion in the starting line-up, rather than scurrying around last minute in search of a move.

His influence, though, was short-lived as he pulled up with a hamstring problem after 25 minutes, bringing his night to an abrupt end. The blow was perhaps softened at half-time, when the announcement of Matthew Hoppe's arrival came.

County's start was bright enough but opportunities were being missed and a rueful feeling would soon kick in.

Jack Baldwin catastrophically failed to control a lumped clearance from a County corner, instead gifting Youan the opportunity to slide the opener through the legs of Ross Laidlaw for his second goal in successive games.

Malky Mackay introduced Murray, who only made the switch from Championship leaders Queen's Park just over an over before kick-off, to bolster the attacking impetus of the hosts.

The bold move paid dividends. Dhanda's corner kick evaded all, including Marshall who contested he was fouled, to nestle in the far netting.

Neither side probed for a winner in a closely contested affair, plagued by horrendous conditions.

Player of the match - Elie Youan (Hibernian)

Elie Youan celebrates for Hibernian
Elie Youan scored his second goal in three days to put Hibernian ahead. His all round play was impressive, again, and now he is adding goals to his game.

Neither side able to follow up on impressive weekend wins - analysis

There was the potential for this to be a cracker, given County's moral-boosting and vital victory against Kilmarnock at the weekend and Hibs trouncing of Aberdeen. But it was not to be.

After the goal, Hibs began to play some silky stuff. Youan at the heart of that. He saw a lot of the ball, created chances for himself and others and impressively, won a lot of headers up against a big County backline.

County have not won from behind this season, and that showed. The desire to push for an equaliser was evident, but there was not an intent to bag a winner.

Murray is an impressive pick-up and could prove pivotal in County's survival battle if he can carry on his fine Queen's Park form.

What's next?

County travel to Ibrox to take on Rangers on Saturday, while Hibernian take on St Mirren in Paisley (both 15:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1LaidlawBooked at 90mins
  • 15Watson
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 20minsSubstituted forMurrayat 45'minutes
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 2Randall
  • 8CallachanSubstituted forCancolaat 78'minutes
  • 22TillsonSubstituted forLoturiat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16Harmon
  • 10Dhanda
  • 27BrophySubstituted forSimsat 78'minutes
  • 26WhiteSubstituted forStonesat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cancola
  • 11Sims
  • 14Loturi
  • 17Murray
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 21Munro
  • 25Samuel
  • 30Smith
  • 49Stones

Hibernian

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 12CaddenBooked at 45minsSubstituted forEgan-Rileyat 78'minutes
  • 25Fish
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 14JeggoBooked at 30minsSubstituted forO'Connorat 78'minutes
  • 46McGeady
  • 32Campbell
  • 11Newell
  • 23YouanBooked at 39mins
  • 15NisbetSubstituted forMcKirdyat 24'minutesBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 3Cabraja
  • 10Vieira Tavares
  • 18Henderson
  • 22McKirdy
  • 26Egan-Riley
  • 31Johnson
  • 37MacIntyre
  • 39O'Connor
  • 45Laidlaw
Referee:
Graham Grainger
Attendance:
3,074

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 1, Hibernian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Hibernian 1.

  3. Booking

    Ross Laidlaw (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Aiden McGeady (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Yan Dhanda (Ross County).

  6. Booking

    Victor Loturi (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Victor Loturi (Ross County).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by CJ Egan-Riley.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Harry McKirdy (Hibernian).

  11. Post update

    George Harmon (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    William Fish (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Josh Sims (Ross County).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Josh Stones replaces Jordan White.

  15. Booking

    Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Harry McKirdy (Hibernian).

  17. Post update

    Ross Laidlaw (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Keith Watson.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Josh O'Connor (Hibernian).

  20. Post update

    Victor Loturi (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

FishWilliam Fish

with an average of 6.96

Ross County

  1. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    6.24

  2. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    6.18

  3. Squad number17Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    6.03

  4. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    5.70

  5. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    5.67

  6. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    5.52

  7. Squad number49Player nameStones
    Average rating

    5.50

  8. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    5.38

  9. Squad number27Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    5.24

  10. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    5.19

  11. Squad number11Player nameSims
    Average rating

    5.19

  12. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    4.92

  13. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    4.89

  14. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    4.87

  15. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    4.52

  16. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    3.97

Hibernian

  1. Squad number25Player nameFish
    Average rating

    6.96

  2. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    6.58

  3. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    6.32

  4. Squad number14Player nameJeggo
    Average rating

    6.32

  5. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    6.31

  6. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    6.26

  7. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    6.22

  8. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    6.20

  9. Squad number46Player nameMcGeady
    Average rating

    6.14

  10. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    5.95

  11. Squad number26Player nameCJ Egan-Riley
    Average rating

    5.86

  12. Squad number39Player nameO'Connor
    Average rating

    5.74

  13. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    5.63

  14. Squad number22Player nameMcKirdy
    Average rating

    5.47

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic23211171175464
2Rangers23174253223155
3Hearts23116642311139
4Livingston229582430-632
5Hibernian2494113638-231
6St Mirren228682331-830
7Aberdeen2392123543-829
8St Johnstone2373132638-1224
9Ross County2456131936-1721
10Motherwell2255122633-720
11Dundee Utd2255122539-1420
12Kilmarnock2355131941-2220
View full Scottish Premiership table

