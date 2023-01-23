Close menu

Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top scorer

Harry Kane
Harry Kane scored his first Tottenham goal against Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League in December 2011

Harry Kane has equalled Jimmy Greaves' record as Tottenham's all-time top scorer with his 266th goal for the club.

The 29-year-old England striker reached the landmark with the opening goal in Monday's game at Fulham, his 199th in 300 Premier League games for Spurs.

Greaves, who started his career at Chelsea, scored 266 goals in 379 games for Spurs between 1961 and 1970.

Kane, who made his Spurs debut in 2011, has played 415 times for the club.

Fulham were the better side in the opening 45 minutes but Spurs took the lead in first half injury-time with a typically clinical Kane finish.

He received the ball with his back to goal before manufacturing a yard of space and finding the corner of Bernd Leno's net with a fierce right-footed shot.

Kane is the third top scorer since the Premier League was created in 1992 - after Alan Shearer, with 260, and Wayne Rooney, with 208.

He has scored 18 goals in 29 games for Spurs this season, 12 clear of closest challenger Son Heung-min.

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 21:35

    Seems to get a lot of grief, mainly from opposition fans, for a man who has scored 266 goals for his Club. His figures are outstanding. Baffling.

  • Comment posted by Good will to all men, today at 21:35

    Kane has no medals to show his grandchildren

  • Comment posted by Sticky Fingaz, today at 21:34

    Most of them are spot kicks ahahahahahah

  • Comment posted by Leanne, today at 21:34

  • Comment posted by footyfan, today at 21:34

    Only striker they’ve had for years, never gets dropped, takes pens…shelter shared his time playing alongside Sutton, Ferdinand who bagged a fair few.. still a very good striker but nowhere near greaves in terms of ability.

  • Comment posted by Rosbifs, today at 21:34

    So Greaves took 40 games less for the same landmark....

    At the same time no one else is scoring for Spurs. Looks like Haaland will take a couple of seasons to hit the same mark.

    Yes some sort of achievement but let's not write a million pages about it BBC!

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 21:33

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 21:31

    Greaves played in a 2 up front sharing the goals, v's evil defenders and 10 men that'd break your leg to get the ball.

    I love Kane, he's a great striker and he's probably the last of his ilk, but if Greaves were playing today he'd make Kane look like Titus Bramble.

    Greaves has a World Cup medal too. Kane might retire with only the Audi Cup and a CL final loss on his CV.

    Chalk and cheese.

    • Reply posted by footyfan, today at 21:35

      footyfan replied:
      Agree

  • Comment posted by withallmyfakelaboursincerity, today at 21:31

    Great striker one man club and his record speaks for its self as much as it pains me

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 21:31

    Without Kane and Son, Spurs would be bottom half and struggling. Unfortunately, England's captain will need to move on in order to win some trophies in his career. A remarkable goal scorer, potentially going to knock Shearer off the top spot. More likely if he were to move on to a more competitive squad. Look at what City are doing for Haaland, could have been Kane!

  • Comment posted by mufcdabest, today at 21:31

  • Comment posted by twenty twenty blueberry, today at 21:30

  • Comment posted by 4QAll_Labour, today at 21:30

    Just a decent bloke all round

  • Comment posted by scotstoon, today at 21:30

    Different era both great players

  • Comment posted by neutral hammer, today at 21:29

  • Comment posted by stevechase, today at 21:29

    Congrats to HK. To get anywhere near Greaves is a great achievement, reckon you will beat Shearers record too. A truly great striker, congratulations
    Steve, Liverpool fan.

  • Comment posted by Red Desert, today at 21:27

    Surely he needs to win some silverware to look back on, despite this impressive record. For his own sense of achievement at least.

  • Comment posted by Mojo68, today at 21:27

  • Comment posted by Hski, today at 21:26

    The rest of em are hopeless!

  • Comment posted by MrBlueBurns, today at 21:26

    That'll have his brother knocking on Levy's door.

