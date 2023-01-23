Close menu

Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top scorer

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Harry Kane
Harry Kane scored his first Tottenham goal against Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League in December 2011

Harry Kane has equalled Jimmy Greaves' record as Tottenham's all-time top scorer with his 266th goal for the club.

The 29-year-old England striker reached the landmark with the opening goal in Monday's game at Fulham, his 199th in 300 Premier League games for Spurs.

Greaves, who started his career at Chelsea, scored 266 goals in 379 games for Spurs between 1961 and 1970.

Kane, who made his Spurs debut in 2011, has played 415 times for the club.

Fulham were the better side in the opening 45 minutes but Spurs took the lead in first half injury-time with a typically clinical Kane finish.

He received the ball with his back to goal before manufacturing a yard of space and finding the corner of Bernd Leno's net with a fierce right-footed shot.

Kane is the third top scorer since the Premier League was created in 1992 - after Alan Shearer, with 260, and Wayne Rooney, with 208.

He has scored 18 goals in 29 games for Spurs this season, 12 clear of closest challenger Son Heung-min.

72 comments

  • Comment posted by LukeWolvesFanWW7, today at 21:49

    Massive congratulations to Kane on this. He has been a superb servant to Spurs and England and a fantastic goalscorer. Very much deserved.

  • Comment posted by doirecormac, today at 21:48

    And won what? Look at Greaves' record and honours against Kane's.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 21:47

    Without comparing Kane to past greats or trophies won….. he is a fantastic player with the ability to score all kinds of goals and can change a game in an instant.

  • Comment posted by alex01, today at 21:47

    Doesn't have the same 'magic' as Greaves. Also, may be wrong, but Kane has had more games to score his goals.

  • Comment posted by lamb, today at 21:47

    Congratulations harry great achievement, for me there’s no comparison though jimmy greaves was a far better player imagine what he would be like playing in todays game that goes for all the greats of that era

  • Comment posted by Mersey, today at 21:46

    Not a Spurs fan but if you can’t see why he keeps scoring goals and why he is trusted with the ball by his teammates then you might want to watch another sport.

  • Comment posted by Sugar spice and all things nice, today at 21:46

    Kane is a class act. 199 Goals in 300 premier appearances. That says it all! Hopefully goes United in the summer. Take them up that next level.

  • Comment posted by KellogsKeegan, today at 21:46

    Conte = can't ay?

  • Comment posted by The German, today at 21:45

    Even as an Arsenal fan I feel a player of his statue deserves to win something! He need to leave Spurs for that though…

  • Comment posted by easy, today at 21:45

    Jimmy Greaves and Harry Kane.

    One of them is a legend the other is (usually) good at penalties.

  • Comment posted by ec2y8bp, today at 21:45

    Every sports person of a decent level I know is not interested in equaling records. There is only beating them. Hopefully Harry can do that soon and turn this non-story into a story.

  • Comment posted by cathy and sid, today at 21:45

    Please let me know when Kane plays well in big important games for spurs and England?

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 21:44

    Congratulations to Kane, his figures are superb.
    But for those who don’t know, Greaves scored 114 for Chelsea juniors in the days when there was no youth European football. Now those are truly astonishing figures.

  • Comment posted by Summers , today at 21:43

    It's a huge achievement, fair play to the guy

    Why are some people so jealous and bitter, hide behind a key board

    • Reply posted by Good will to all men, today at 21:45

      Good will to all men replied:
      🤡

  • Comment posted by wooden bollard, today at 21:42

    Credit to Kane for his consistent high performance
    The type of player that ever manager would want in their team.

    Different type of player to Greaves.

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 21:42

    Serious question - will he get a trophy for that?

  • Comment posted by clwydianrange, today at 21:40

    He couldn’t lace Jimmy’s boots

    • Reply posted by sxfnxfck, today at 21:42

      sxfnxfck replied:
      Jimmy couldn’t lace his own boots half the time.

  • Comment posted by tell, today at 21:40

    still no trophy's

    • Reply posted by Tacush, today at 21:41

      Tacush replied:
      But still spelling mistakes.

  • Comment posted by U16650665, today at 21:39

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by withallmyfakelaboursincerity, today at 21:39

    Jeez…Just congratulate the man he has achieved so much more than most of us

    • Reply posted by Matt, today at 21:42

      Matt replied:
      By kicking a football!?! Really poor way to judge achievement.

