Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Harry Kane scored his first Tottenham goal against Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League in December 2011

Harry Kane has equalled Jimmy Greaves' record as Tottenham's all-time top scorer with his 266th goal for the club.

The 29-year-old England striker reached the landmark with the opening goal in Monday's game at Fulham, his 199th in 300 Premier League games for Spurs.

Greaves, who started his career at Chelsea, scored 266 goals in 379 games for Spurs between 1961 and 1970.

Kane, who made his Spurs debut in 2011, has played 415 times for the club.

Fulham were the better side in the opening 45 minutes but Spurs took the lead in first half injury-time with a typically clinical Kane finish.

He received the ball with his back to goal before manufacturing a yard of space and finding the corner of Bernd Leno's net with a fierce right-footed shot.

Kane is the third top scorer since the Premier League was created in 1992 - after Alan Shearer, with 260, and Wayne Rooney, with 208.

He has scored 18 goals in 29 games for Spurs this season, 12 clear of closest challenger Son Heung-min.