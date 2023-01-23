Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Charlie Goode has been at Brentford since 2020 and played in the Premier League for the Bees

Championship side Blackpool have signed Brentford defender Charlie Goode on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old has been with the Bees since August 2020 and played 20 games, with two appearances while on loan to second-tier side Sheffield United.

Goode, who was in Fulham's academy, has also spent time in the English Football League with Northampton Town and Scunthorpe United.

"This is something that has been spoken about," Goode said. external-link

"I can't wait to get out there and help the boys as best I can over the course of the next few months."

