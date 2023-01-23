Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Tyrese Omotoye made 13 appearances for Carlisle United during a loan spell with the Cumbrians in the second half of last season

League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers have signed Tyrese Omotoye from Norwich City on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old forward made four senior appearances for the Canaries and had loan spells with Swindon Town, Leyton Orient and Carlisle United.

Capped at under-16 level by Belgium, he becomes Forest Green's seventh signing of the January transfer window.

Rovers have not disclosed the terms of Omotoye's transfer or length of his contract at the Bolt New Lawn.

