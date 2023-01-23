Last updated on .From the section Watford

Henrique Araujo made his first Portuguese top-flight appearance for Benfica last season

Watford have signed Benfica striker Henrique Araujo on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has featured for Benfica in the Champions League this season, and scored in their 6-1 win at Maccabi Haifa in November as they pipped Paris St-Germain to top Group H.

The Portugal Under-21 forward is the second player to join Watford from Benfica in January after Joao Ferreira.

Araujo's move is subject to international clearance.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.