Pierre Ekwah never played a competitive fixture for West Ham's first team but featured in friendlies

Sunderland have signed France Under-20 international midfielder Pierre Ekwah from West Ham United on a "long-term" contract, for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old joined West Ham's under-21 side in July 2021, having been part of the Chelsea academy, but did not make a senior appearance.

Before moving to England, Ekwah spent time at the national Clairefontaine academy and at Nantes.

"He is a player we have been monitoring for some time," boss Tony Mowbray said. external-link

"We believe he will add something different to the dynamic of our midfield.

"Having met him, he has a brilliant personality - he wants to get better and show he can play first-team football. He brings a level of physicality and we're really looking forward to working with him."

