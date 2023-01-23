Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls play their home games at Springfield stadium in St Helier

An investigation has been started into claims of racial abuse during Jersey Bulls' game with Cobham on Saturday.

BBC Jersey understands the referee's report contains reference to a racist incident and that the Jersey FA has opened up enquiries, which could be passed up to the Football Association.

Cobham lost the Combined Counties Premier South game at Springfield 3-0.

"Jersey Bulls FC do not condone offensive behaviour of any kind," the club said in a statement.

"We are a community club and want to ensure the enjoyment of football for all.

"Any allegations of inappropriate or offensive behaviour are taken extremely seriously and we are working with the FA and match officials to investigate them fully."