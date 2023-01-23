Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Paris Maghoma initially joined Brentford's B team from Tottenham

MK Dons have signed Brentford midfielder Paris Maghoma on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old had spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two side AFC Wimbledon.

He made 24 appearances before suffering an ankle injury, with his season-long deal then ended early on 5 January.

Maghoma, a former England Under-20 international, is yet to feature for the Bees' first-team having arrived from Tottenham in January 2020.

The midfielder said stepping up to join League One club MK Dons "was a no-brainer".

"There were a number of options for me but this was always the eye-catching one," he said.

"Taking this next step, I wanted to come to a club that plays this style of football and I also wanted to test myself at this level."

