Jack Sowerby has scored just once for Northampton, in a 2-1 win at Exeter in December 2021

Northampton midfielder Jack Sowerby has signed a new deal to stay at the League Two club until the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old has made 91 appearances for the Cobblers since joining from Fleetwood Town in 2020.

He joins Jon Guthrie, Mitch Pinnock and Aaron McGowan in signing fresh terms with the promotion chasers this season.

"On and off the field, we are building a culture at the club that players want to be a part of," Northampton boss Jon Brady told the club website. external-link

"Jack is a player who goes about his business in a quiet and efficient way and is someone who is very important to us."