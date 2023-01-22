Norwich have scored eight goals in their first two league games under David Wagner - more than they had netted in their previous eight matches combined

Norwich boss David Wagner says his free-scoring side must moderate their "Wild West" football to continue their recent upturn in the Championship.

The Canaries made it two wins out of two since the German took charge after following up a 4-0 rout at Preston with Saturday's 4-2 triumph at Coventry.

However, Wagner was unhappy they almost surrendered a 3-0 lead at the weekend.

"You have to use your brain in football," the former Huddersfield boss told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"You have to show that you are able to calm the game when you are 3-0 up, to control the ball and this is what we haven't done. We looked nervous even at 3-0 up and there was no reason for it.

"It looked a little bit like in boxing when you don't use your fists for defending - every hit was a hit in the face in both directions.

"But I liked how the players reacted - we were able to speak about it at half-time and we showed them some clips from the first half of what they should have done better.

"It was 'Wild West' football we played in the first half but we fixed it in the second half."

Wagner said his team may have become "too excited" after surging into a three-goal lead after 18 minutes at Coventry, just seven days after they had done exactly the same inside 28 minutes at Preston.

But he said he was pleased with his first few weeks in charge - back-to-back wins lifting the Canaries to fifth to revive their play-off hopes - having picked up just four points from the previous 18 available.

"We are only in [the job] now for a couple of weeks and we won the first two games away from home," Wagner added.

"We played three good halves, one which wasn't on the level I would have liked but even in this we played exciting football for 20 minutes and we won it.

"I think in general we are in a good way - being humble but being ambitious and having the willingness to work and to fix things when they don't go in your favour is a very good combination."