Exeter City failed to score for the first time since their 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture with Portsmouth on Boxing Day

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell says his side must have more attacking belief after their loss at Portsmouth.

City created a number of chances but were unable to convert them as they went down 2-0 at Fratton Park.

"I thought we did enough in the first half, but for me there's even more to come from this group of players," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"They have to gain that belief, but understanding that when we are on top that we have to score goals."

He added: "In those moments where we can go and finish we have to be ruthless and we got punished because we weren't ruthless enough in the final third and in the attacking box."

The loss ended a four-game unbeaten run for Exeter and saw them slip down to 12th place in League One.

But Caldwell felt his side should have had two penalties after Joe White and Jevani Brown went down under challenges in the box.

"Whether he's scared to give it in front of these supporters, but both were penalties for me," the Scot said of the referee.

"Why would Joe White go down when he's past their player inside the six-yard box? Two big moments in the game that didn't go for us, but there were other moments in the game that were our doing where we had opportunities to play an extra pass.

"So many times we were running towards their goal because our press was so good and we won the ball back in good areas and didn't quite choose the right pass and the right finish.

"So we will look at ourselves for that, but the two penalties are clear."