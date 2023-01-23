Celtic are set to complete the £2.5m signing of Oh Hyeon-gyu in the coming days having agreed terms with the South Korean striker and Suwon Samsung Bluewings head coach Lee Byeong-geun giving his blessing to the 21-year-old to complete his dream of a move to European football. (The Scottish Sun) external-link

Greece head coach Gus Poyet has revealed Giorgos Giakoumakis' imminent departure from Celtic is because of a lack of game time this season. Urawa Red Diamonds are the favourites to sign the 28-year-old striker. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

As Celtic look to seal a £3m deal for striker Oh Hyeon-gyu from Suwon Samsung Bluewings, midfielder Aaron Mooy has backed manager Ange Postecoglou's raid on the K-League, saying he knows how good players are there having played against them in the Asian Champions League during his time with Melbourne City in his homeland. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland midfielder David Turnbull insists he is unaware of any speculation linking him with an exit from Celtic. (Football Scotland) external-link

Charlie McCann has completed his £350,000 move from Rangers to English League One club Forest Green Rovers, with the 20-year-old Northern Ireland Under-21 midfielder signing a three-and-a-half year contract. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Ugandan midfielder Alex Yiga, the 16-year-old currently with Kampala Capital City Authority youth academy, is travelling to Glasgow for a trial with Rangers, according to reports in his homeland. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Rangers captain James Tavernier is confident the addition of new faces to the Ibrox squad will help the side step up their improvement under new manager Michael Beale. (The Herald) external-link

Leicester City are also planning fresh talks with Stoke City this week over a deal for Aberdeen-born Harry Souttar after an initial bid for the 24-year-old Australia centre-half was rejected. (Telegraph) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson's insists he is unaware if Ryan Porteous has played his last game for the club, with the centre-half expected to leave during the January window, with Serie A side Udinese and Blackburn Rovers leading the chase but the likes of Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse also in the mix. (Football Scotland) external-link

Dundee United goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson has joined Danish Superliga leaders Nordsjælland on loan for the remainder of the campaign, the 27-year-old having made just 11 appearances since arriving from Mjallby a year ago. (The Courier) external-link

French top-flight club Lorient are in talks with Manchester City to sign Scotland Under-21 midfielder Josh Adam, with the 18-year-old having 18 months left on his contract with the Premier League club. (The Athletic) external-link