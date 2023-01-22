Chloe Craig scored a penalty in Celtic's 8-0 win over Partick Thistle

Glasgow City remain five points clear at the summit of SWPL1 after they, Celtic and Rangers all recorded big wins.

City set the pace by putting six past Hamilton Academical before Rangers scored seven against Motherwell and Celtic notched one more against Partick Thistle.

There were also narrow victories for Dundee United over Glasgow Women, Hearts at Aberdeen and Spartans, who got the better of Hibernian in a morning kick-off.

Priscila Chinchilla made her return to Glasgow City's starting line-up known with two goals in the opening seven minutes. Jenna Clark nodded in a first-half brace too to send Leanne Ross' side in with a healthy lead at the interval. Emily Whelan and Kinga Kozak struck in the second half.

After dropping points last weekend to Hearts, Rangers were in a ruthless mood. Tessel Middag netted her first inside two minutes and Kayla McCoy doubled the reigning champions' lead before the break. Brogan Hay tapped in a third before Middag got another with the help of a deflection. Jenny Danielsson made it six, Kirsty Howat converted from the spot and Megan Bell completed the rout.

Fran Alonso's Celtic were held to a stalemate midweek with Motherwell but quickly shut down the chance of a repeat, taking the lead against Thistle inside 15 minutes through Natalie Ross. Amy Gallacher scored her fifth and sixth goals in a week following a quadruple last weekend against Glasgow Women. Shen, Jacynta and Kelly Clark all added goals in the second half with Chloe Craig scoring a double, including one from the penalty spot.

Dundee United were frustrated by Glasgow Women, with the hosts unable to find the opener at Gussie Park until right on the stroke of half-time courtesy of Robyn Smith. Danni McGinley scored her 50th goal for United to take the game beyond Glasgow, despite Louisa Boyes' late reply.

Hearts made tough work of their trip up to Aberdeen, but found the crucial breakthrough via Emma Brownlie's wonderful free-kick.

Spartans got revenge over Hibernian after Dean Gibson's side knocked them out of the Scottish Cup two weeks prior. Alanna Marshall fired Debbi McCulloch's side ahead before Hannah Jordan jabbed home another. Nor Mustafa's late superb volley was consolation for Hibs.