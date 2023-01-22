Last updated on .From the section European Football

Danilo, right, has scored two Serie A goals in 2023

Juventus fought back to draw with Atalanta in their first match since they were docked 15 points for transfer irregularities.

Ademola Lookman gave Atalanta an early lead, but Juve hit back to lead at the break through Angel di Maria's penalty and Arkadiusz Milik's volley.

Joakim Maehle equalised after a minute of the second half before Lookman struck again with a fine header.

But Juve levelled when Danilo drove in from outside the area.

The result sees Atalanta move up one place into fifth, while Juve, who had slipped down to 10th following the points deduction, are ninth.

Some Juve fans booed the Serie A anthem as it was played just before kick off, and they saw their side make a poor start when goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny allowed Lookman's shot to go through his hands at the near post in the fifth minute.

The home side fought back and were level halfway through the half when, following a foul on Nicolo Fagioli, Di Maria sent Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso the wrong way from the penalty spot.

World Cup winner Di Maria was also involved when Juve went ahead, his brilliant flick near the touchline helping to set up the chance for Milik's volleyed finish.

But Atalanta hit back with two goals inside the opening eight minutes of the second half, the first coming inside 60 seconds of the restart when Maehle rolled the ball in from Lookman's deft pass.

And the former Everton, Fulham and Leicester forward had his second of the night and his 11th of the season soon after, guiding a superb header in as he backed away from Szczesny.

Then the game took another twist when Di Maria's backheel at a free kick wrongfooted the Atalanta defence, allowing Danilo the chance to drive his shot low past Musso.