Manchester United continued their title tilt while other challengers had games called off, as drama and controversy dominated the Women's Super League weekend.

Is it time for the league to get undersoil heating? Do United have the consistency to keep up their challenge? And are Aston Villa now a much more serious proposition?

Here's your round-up of this weekend's action.

Games off as chill bites

Postponements have become synonymous with the winter in the WSL, with only four clubs - Manchester City, Manchester United, Leicester City and Reading - having undersoil heating at their primary ground.

But few have been as prominent as Sunday's abandonment after six minutes of the match between Chelsea and Liverpool, a situation described as "embarrassing" by former England manager Hope Powell.

Only half of this weekend's fixtures went ahead with games at Chelsea, Brighton and Tottenham all thwarted by frozen pitches.

"They should have cancelled it before," Powell said on BBC Two. "The pitch was hard and it was a bit dubious whether it would go ahead or not. But to actually start the game and then five minutes into it realise it was dangerous, [with] too many players slipping, I think is very embarrassing."

Leicester mainly play at King Power Stadium, but also at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium if there are clashes with men's games.

Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes said it is time for WSL grounds to have undersoil heating.

She said: "We have to say to ourselves that it's time for undersoil heating. We've got to take our game seriously. Yes, we can have our blowers and pitch tents but it's not enough."

United continue their title charge

Manchester United made the most of Chelsea's frustration to take the upper hand in the battle for the WSL's top spot at the halfway mark, leading the table on goal difference.

It took a fantastic solo goal from substitute Rachel Williams in the 87th minute to seal a 1-0 win away at Reading.

United have finished fourth in the past two seasons but look improved in Marc Skinner's second season in charge.

They are only one goal behind Chelsea in the scoring standings, netting 36 times with at least one coming in each of their 11 games.

The Reds' defensive record is even more impressive, keeping clean sheets in eight of their 11 games, more than any other team this season.

Six-pointers against Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are still yet to be played and could define their season.

Aston Villa's stellar season carries on

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward was rewarded with a contract extension on Thursday and completed a fine week as her side held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

They have taken four points off the Blues this season, a marked improvement on their record of four defeats from their previous four meetings.

Villa's recruitment in the transfer market has been impressive, bringing in England internationals Jordan Nobbs and Lucy Staniforth in the January window.

"We're on to something here," striker Rachel Daly, who is joint-top of the scoring chart, told Sky Sports after the game.

"We knew we had to bring in some more depth and the new players coming in have changed the way we play. To take four points from City this season is a good feeling."

Daly played as a left-back in every game as England won Euro 2022 last July, and her team-mate Kenza Dali had a simple message after her scoring antics at club level this season.

She said: "I hope she will get to the World Cup as a number nine, that's my message to Sarina [Wiegman]!"

Loanees shine again for Everton

Jess Park has scored three and assisted six for Everton this season

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor will be looking on with delight at how Everton are performing this season.

That's because Jess Park, one of their most influential players with three goals and two assists, is on loan from City.

The 21-year-old was involved once again on Sunday as her side beat West Ham United 3-0, providing a pinpoint cross for Karen Holmgaard to head home the Toffees' opener.

She regularly recovered possession for her side to help launch attacks before using her pace to cause problems down the wing - a characteristic she displayed regularly, but with less fine-tuning, for City last season.

But Taylor won't be the only manager with an eye on Merseyside, as Chelsea's Emma Hayes will be pleased with the development of her 19-year-old loanee Aggie Beever-Jones.

The England youth international, who spent last season on loan at second-tier Bristol City, and scored a spectacular effort on Sunday, rifling past West Ham keeper Mackenzie Arnold from distance minutes after coming off the bench.

Two weeks until the league is back

Chelsea will face Liverpool in the FA Cup next week after Sunday's WSL tie was abandoned

Clubs will have to wait two weeks for their next WSL action, with the top-flight clubs joining the FA Cup as it enters its fourth round next weekend.

There are two all-WSL ties, with Chelsea getting another opportunity to play Liverpool and Leicester City hosting Reading.

Even after the cup break, though, there is little league football to be played until March for most sides.

Only one full weekend of football remains before 5 March, with February's international break halting domestic progress.

Eight of the league's teams have two fixtures remaining before the break as rearranged games from earlier in the season finally take place.