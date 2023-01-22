Match ends, Barcelona 1, Getafe 0.
Barcelona extended their lead at the top of La Liga after a goal from Spain international Pedri proved enough to seal victory at home to Getafe.
Xavi's side were without suspended forwards Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres and struggled to put away the relegation-threatened visitors.
But Pedri's well-worked fifth goal of the season sealed a 14th league win.
The Catalan side opened up a six-point gap over second-placed Real Madrid, who play later on Sunday.
Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, struggled to fill in for leading goal scorer Lewandowski.
Barcelona's greatest threat came from out wide, from France's Ousmane Dembélé and Brazil forward Raphinha.
It was Raphinha - a summer signing from Leeds United - who unlocked the Getafe defence with a sweeping low cross from the left that Pedri side-footed home on the stretch in the 35th-minute.
Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen ensured the Barcelona defence maintained a record of conceding just six goals in the league this season, standing tall to block Borja Mayoral's shot before the break after the visiting striker had seized on Pedri's poor attempted back pass.
Getafe, who are 17th in the table, just outside of the relegation zone on goal difference, continued to frustrate their hosts after the break.
Substitute midfielder Franck Kessie had a snap shot saved late in the game and the home side were almost punished in the third minute of stoppage time, but former Real Madrid man Juanmi Latasa planted his free header straight at Ten Stegen.
Barcelona extended their unbeaten run to eight league games and will welcome back Lewandowski and Torres for Wednesday's Copa del Rey quarter-final at home to Real Sociedad (20:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoSubstituted forAlonsoat 77'minutes
- 23Koundé
- 15ChristensenSubstituted forGarcíaat 45'minutes
- 28BaldeSubstituted forAlbaat 45'minutes
- 8Pedri
- 5Busquets
- 30Gavi
- 7DembéléBooked at 68mins
- 10Ansu Fati
- 22RaphinhaSubstituted forKessieat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bellerín
- 4Araújo
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 17Alonso
- 18Alba
- 19Kessie
- 21F de Jong
- 24García
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
- 38Alarcón
Getafe
Formation 5-4-1
- 13Soria
- 22Suárez
- 2Dakonam
- 6Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 15AldereteBooked at 44mins
- 21IglesiasSubstituted forÁlvarezat 84'minutes
- 19MayoralSubstituted forPortugués Manzaneraat 77'minutes
- 16AlgobiaSubstituted forVillarat 62'minutes
- 5MillaSubstituted forSeoaneat 84'minutes
- 11Aleñá
- 10ÜnalBooked at 82minsSubstituted forLatasa Fernández Layosat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Casilla
- 4Álvarez
- 7Mata
- 8Seoane
- 9Portugués Manzanera
- 12Amavi
- 14Latasa Fernández Layos
- 20Maksimovic
- 23Mitrovic
- 24Villar
- 27Conde
- Referee:
- Javier Iglesias Villanueva
- Attendance:
- 79,814
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text

Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Getafe 0.

Attempt saved. Juanmi Latasa (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jaime Seoane.

Foul by Pedri (Barcelona).

Jaime Seoane (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Omar Alderete (Getafe).

Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Gastón Álvarez.

Attempt saved. Franck Kessie (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Jaime Seoane replaces Luis Milla.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Gastón Álvarez replaces Juan Iglesias.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Juanmi Latasa replaces Enes Ünal.

Foul by Jules Koundé (Barcelona).

Enes Ünal (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Enes Ünal (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Enes Ünal (Getafe).

Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Ansu Fati is caught offside.