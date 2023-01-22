Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona1GetafeGetafe0

Barcelona 1-0 Getafe: Pedri scores only goal for La Liga leaders

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Pedri
Pedri maintained Barcelona's run of scoring in each of their last 16 league games

Barcelona extended their lead at the top of La Liga after a goal from Spain international Pedri proved enough to seal victory at home to Getafe.

Xavi's side were without suspended forwards Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres and struggled to put away the relegation-threatened visitors.

But Pedri's well-worked fifth goal of the season sealed a 14th league win.

The Catalan side opened up a six-point gap over second-placed Real Madrid, who play later on Sunday.

Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, struggled to fill in for leading goal scorer Lewandowski.

Barcelona's greatest threat came from out wide, from France's Ousmane Dembélé and Brazil forward Raphinha.

It was Raphinha - a summer signing from Leeds United - who unlocked the Getafe defence with a sweeping low cross from the left that Pedri side-footed home on the stretch in the 35th-minute.

Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen ensured the Barcelona defence maintained a record of conceding just six goals in the league this season, standing tall to block Borja Mayoral's shot before the break after the visiting striker had seized on Pedri's poor attempted back pass.

Getafe, who are 17th in the table, just outside of the relegation zone on goal difference, continued to frustrate their hosts after the break.

Substitute midfielder Franck Kessie had a snap shot saved late in the game and the home side were almost punished in the third minute of stoppage time, but former Real Madrid man Juanmi Latasa planted his free header straight at Ten Stegen.

Barcelona extended their unbeaten run to eight league games and will welcome back Lewandowski and Torres for Wednesday's Copa del Rey quarter-final at home to Real Sociedad (20:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forAlonsoat 77'minutes
  • 23Koundé
  • 15ChristensenSubstituted forGarcíaat 45'minutes
  • 28BaldeSubstituted forAlbaat 45'minutes
  • 8Pedri
  • 5Busquets
  • 30Gavi
  • 7DembéléBooked at 68mins
  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 22RaphinhaSubstituted forKessieat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bellerín
  • 4Araújo
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessie
  • 21F de Jong
  • 24García
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
  • 38Alarcón

Getafe

Formation 5-4-1

  • 13Soria
  • 22Suárez
  • 2Dakonam
  • 6Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 15AldereteBooked at 44mins
  • 21IglesiasSubstituted forÁlvarezat 84'minutes
  • 19MayoralSubstituted forPortugués Manzaneraat 77'minutes
  • 16AlgobiaSubstituted forVillarat 62'minutes
  • 5MillaSubstituted forSeoaneat 84'minutes
  • 11Aleñá
  • 10ÜnalBooked at 82minsSubstituted forLatasa Fernández Layosat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Casilla
  • 4Álvarez
  • 7Mata
  • 8Seoane
  • 9Portugués Manzanera
  • 12Amavi
  • 14Latasa Fernández Layos
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 23Mitrovic
  • 24Villar
  • 27Conde
Referee:
Javier Iglesias Villanueva
Attendance:
79,814

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamGetafe
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 1, Getafe 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Getafe 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Juanmi Latasa (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jaime Seoane.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pedri (Barcelona).

  5. Post update

    Jaime Seoane (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Omar Alderete (Getafe).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Gastón Álvarez.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Franck Kessie (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Jaime Seoane replaces Luis Milla.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Gastón Álvarez replaces Juan Iglesias.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Juanmi Latasa replaces Enes Ünal.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jules Koundé (Barcelona).

  16. Post update

    Enes Ünal (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Booking

    Enes Ünal (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Enes Ünal (Getafe).

  20. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Ansu Fati is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1714213663044
2Real Madrid17132237162141
3Real Sociedad18122428181038
4Atl Madrid1894527161131
5Villarreal189452113831
6Real Betis178451914528
7Osasuna188461817128
8Ath Bilbao187562518726
9Rayo Vallecano187562422226
10Mallorca187471516-125
11Girona185672628-221
12Espanyol184862226-420
13Valencia165472318519
14Almería175391826-818
15Sevilla184681826-818
16Getafe184591625-917
17Celta Vigo184591729-1217
18Real Valladolid1852111328-1517
19Cádiz183781229-1716
20Elche1806121236-246
View full Spanish La Liga table

