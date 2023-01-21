Genero Adran Premier round-up

Sunday, 18 January

Aberystwyth Town 1-5 Cardiff City: Captain Siobhan Walsh scored two late goals as leaders Cardiff City came from behind to win at Aberystwyth Town. Gwenllian Jones had scored direct from a corner to give Aber the lead at the break, but second half goals from Rhianne Oakley, Ffion Price, Phoebie Poole and Walsh' brace ensured the Bluebirds maintained their unbeaten record.