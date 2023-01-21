Genero Adran Premier round-up
Sunday, 18 January
Aberystwyth Town 1-5 Cardiff City: Captain Siobhan Walsh scored two late goals as leaders Cardiff City came from behind to win at Aberystwyth Town. Gwenllian Jones had scored direct from a corner to give Aber the lead at the break, but second half goals from Rhianne Oakley, Ffion Price, Phoebie Poole and Walsh' brace ensured the Bluebirds maintained their unbeaten record.
Barry Town United 1-8 Cardiff Met: Emily Allen scored four goals as Cardiff Met put eight past Barry Town at Jenner Park. Tija Richardson scored twice for Met with Ellie Preece and Kennesha Nanette also scoring.