German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund4AugsburgFC Augsburg3

Borussia Dortmund 4-3 Augsburg: Bellingham stars and Haller back in thriller

Jude Bellingham shoots to score against Augsburg
Jude Bellingham has scored 10 goals for Borussia Dortmund this season, plus one for England at the World Cup

English teenagers Jude Bellingham and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens scored for Borussia Dortmund at they returned to action after 72 days to beat Augsburg in a thrilling Bundesliga game.

It was Bellingham's first game since England's defeat by France in the World Cup quarter-final on 10 December.

Augsburg came from a goal behind three times before Dortmund clinched it with Giovanni Reyna's brilliant volley.

Sebastien Haller made his debut after testicular cancer treatment.

Reyna's winner, with 12 minutes to go, capped a spell of three goals in four minutes which begun when England Under-19 forward Bynoe-Gittens curled in a shot from long range that Bellingham just ducked underneath.

David Colina then reacted quickly to the rebound when Kelvin Yeboah's shot hit the post to make it 3-3, but within seconds Dortmund were ahead again when Reyna latched onto an assist from Bellingham.

The 19-year-old England international had put Dortmund ahead after 29 minutes with his fourth league goal of the season, before three goals in the first half's closing stages.

Arne Maier equalised on 40 minutes, but defender Nico Schlotterbeck's goal saw the hosts retake the lead two minutes later. Augsburg, one place above the relegation zone at kick-off, fought back again when Ermedin Demirovic levelled in stoppage time.

Haller's appearance as a substitute, replacing striker Youssoufa Moukoko, was his debut for Dortmund. The 28-year-old ex-West Ham forward was diagnosed with cancer shortly after moving from Ajax in July 2022.

Following the three-goal spell that settled the game, Bellingham picked up his fifth booking of the season, meaning that he will miss Dortmund's meeting with Mainz on 25 January.

The result sees Dortmund move one place up the Bundesliga into sixth place, seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 26Ryerson
  • 15Hummels
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 22BellinghamBooked at 84mins
  • 6Özcan
  • 27AdeyemiSubstituted forReynaat 70'minutes
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forSüleat 90+1'minutes
  • 21MalenSubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 70'minutes
  • 18MoukokoSubstituted forHallerat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Reyna
  • 8Dahoud
  • 9Haller
  • 10T Hazard
  • 17Wolf
  • 20Modeste
  • 25Süle
  • 33Meyer
  • 43Bynoe-Gittens

Augsburg

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gikiewicz
  • 2Gumny
  • 6Gouweleeuw
  • 19Uduokhai
  • 3PedersenBooked at 45mins
  • 10MaierSubstituted forBaumgartlingerat 76'minutes
  • 27EngelsBooked at 90mins
  • 13RexhbecajSubstituted forColinaat 76'minutes
  • 16VargasSubstituted forCardonaat 12'minutesBooked at 54minsSubstituted forJensenat 65'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 7BeljoSubstituted forYeboahat 76'minutes
  • 9Demirovic

Substitutes

  • 14Baumgartlinger
  • 20Caligiuri
  • 23Bauer
  • 24Jensen
  • 30Dorsch
  • 38Colina
  • 40Koubek
  • 45Yeboah
  • 48Cardona
Referee:
Frank Willenborg
Attendance:
81,365

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamAugsburg
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home27
Away14
Shots on Target
Home10
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, FC Augsburg 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, FC Augsburg 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Hummels.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Arne Engels (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Julian Baumgartlinger (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Booking

    Arne Engels (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Arne Engels (FC Augsburg).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Ryerson with a cross following a corner.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Niklas Süle replaces Julian Brandt.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Felix Uduokhai.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a headed pass.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ermedin Demirovic (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw with a through ball.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Mads Pedersen.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Salih Özcan.

  18. Booking

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).

  20. Post update

    Mads Pedersen (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich16105150143635
2Frankfurt1693435241130
3Union Berlin169342721630
4Freiburg169342523230
5RB Leipzig168533122929
6B Dortmund169162924528
7Wolfsburg1675430201026
8B Mgladbach166462827122
9B Leverkusen166372826221
10Werder Bremen166372634-821
11Köln165562830-220
12Mainz165562025-520
13Hoffenheim165382325-218
14VfL Bochum1651101737-2016
15Augsburg164392130-915
16Stuttgart163671928-915
17Hertha Berlin163582025-514
18Schalke1623111335-229
View full German Bundesliga table

