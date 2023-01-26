Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Sheffield Wednesday and Stevenage sprang the surprises in the FA Cup third round but will we see more shocks in round four?

BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has made predictions for all 16 matches and given his verdict on who will progress.

For this weekend's ties, he is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan.

Krept is a Manchester United fan with fond memories of multiple FA Cup wins in the 1990s and he is dreaming of more success under Erik ten Hag in domestic cups this season.

"Ten Hag's doing a really good job and things feel a lot more promising than they have for a few years, Krept told BBC Sport.

"Marcus Rashford is absolutely on fire, which helps, but I am also really enjoying watching Alejandro Garnacho. I feel like he is going to be a special player for us.

"Being realistic, we aren't going to win the Premier League this season but a trophy would be huge for this team.

"For starters it is something to celebrate, and if we win the FA Cup or Carabao Cup then it could be a build-up to bigger things."

FA Cup fourth-round predictions When? Gap in league? Result Sutton Krept FRIDAY, 27 JAN Man City v Arsenal 1 x-x 2-1 1-2 SATURDAY, 28 JAN Accrington v Leeds 49 x-x 0-2 1-2 Walsall v Leicester 65 x-x 1-2 0-3 Blackburn v Birmingham 15 x-x 1-0 2-1 Bristol City v West Brom 7 x-x 2-1 0-1 Fulham v Sunderland 22 x-x 3-0 2-0 Ipswich v Burnley 26 x-x 0-4 0-3 Luton v Grimsby 57 x-x 2-0 2-0 Sheff Wed v Fleetwood 15 x-x 1-0 3-1 Southampton v Blackpool 23 x-x 4-0 2-1 Preston v Tottenham 26 x-x 0-1 0-3 Man Utd v Reading 30 x-x 3-0 3-1 SUNDAY, 29 JAN Brighton v Liverpool 3 x-x 4-3 0-1 Stoke v Stevenage 32 x-x 1-1* 2-1 Wrexham v Sheff Utd 71 x-x 1-1* 0-3 MONDAY, 30 JAN Derby v West Ham 32 x-x 1-0 0-2

* Away team to win at home in the replay.

Accrington's tie with Leeds, Preston against Tottenham and Wrexham versus Sheffield United are being shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

SUTTON'S FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND PREDICTIONS

Games kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

Key: PL = Premier League C = Championship L1 = League One L2 = League Two NL = non-league r = won after replay H = Home A = Away

FRIDAY, 27 JANUARY

Man City v Arsenal (20:00 BST)

Premier League (2nd) v Premier League (1st) Who did they beat? 3R: Chelsea (PL) H 3R: Oxford Utd (L1) A

This is a brilliant tie to get the fourth round started and it is going to be interesting to see how both managers approach it, because they meet again in the Premier League in the middle of February.

City boss Pep Guardiola always selects strong teams in the domestic cups, but we don't know how big Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will go, given his side's position at the top of the table.

The FA Cup clearly won't be Arteta's priority, but his side have got so much momentum at the moment while City are still not at their fluid best.

I am sure it will be all smiles between the pair of them beforehand, because Arteta was one of Guardiola's assistants at City before taking the Gunners job, but this is going to be a fiercely fought contest - which I think City will edge.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Krept's prediction: After seeing how good Arsenal were against us, I think they will beat City too. 1-2

SATURDAY, 28 JANUARY

Accrington v Leeds (12:30)

Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, plus commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

League One (20th) v Premier League (15th) Who did they beat? 3R: Boreham Wood (NL) Hr 3R: Cardiff (C) Hr 2R: Barnet (NL) H 1R: Crawley (L2) A

Leeds needed a replay to see off Cardiff in round three, with their manager Jesse Marsch criticising his players after they had drawn the first game in Wales.

They will have to be up for it from the start here, because Accrington boss John Coleman will make his side are right in Leeds' faces.

If Leeds turn up, their quality will tell, but I can see Accrington making things awkward for them.

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Krept's prediction: Both teams are struggling a bit but I am going with Leeds. 1-2

Walsall v Leicester (12:30)

League Two (11th) v Premier League (14th) Who did they beat? 3R: Stockport (L2) A 3R: Gillingham (L2) A 2R: Carlisle (L2) H 1R: Wycombe (L1) A

Walsall boss Michael Flynn knows all about causing an FA Cup upset against Leicester after his Newport County team dumped Brendan Rodgers' side out in the third round in 2019.

The Foxes' league form since the World Cup has been poor but James Maddison returned from injury in their draw with Brighton last weekend and he makes a huge difference.

Walsall have only lost one of their past 13 games in all competitions and they will fancy a shock, but Leicester really need this win and I think they will be ready for them.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Krept's prediction: No shocks here! 0-3

Blackburn v Birmingham City

Championship (4th) v Championship (19th) Who did they beat? 3R: Norwich (C) A 3R: Forest Green (L1) A

After Blackburn's win over Norwich in the 'Chris Sutton derby' in round three, this is another meeting of two of my former clubs - although I did a bit better at Blackburn than I did with Birmingham.

Promotion is clearly the priority for Rovers, who are in the Championship play-off places despite their form being very up and down, and they will probably make some changes.

Even so, it is hard to back Birmingham, who have lost five games in a row. Blackburn beat them 2-1 at Ewood Park in October, and I'm going for another narrow home win.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Krept's prediction: Blackburn to edge it. 2-1

Bristol City v West Brom

Championship (17th) v Championship (10th) Who did they beat? 3R: Swansea (C) Ar 3R: Chesterfield (NL) Hr

West Brom lost at leaders Burnley last week but they are one of the form teams in the Championship and ordinarily I'd make them big favourites here.

But Baggies boss Carlos Corberan made lots of changes in the last round, when his side needed a replay to get past Chesterfield, and I'm expecting him to do the same again this time.

Bristol City's results at Ashton Gate have not exactly been brilliant this season, and West Brom won there in December, but home advantage might help them this time.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Krept's prediction: West Brom will definitely win, but it will be close. 0-1

Fulham v Sunderland

Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Premier League (7th) v Championship (9th) Who did they beat? 3R: Hull City (C) A 3R: Shrewsbury (L1) A

This tie takes Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts back to the club where he began his career.

Along with in-form Black Cats striker Ross Stewart, he will be a handful, but I still fancy Fulham to progress.

Marco Silva's side have lost their past two Premier League games but they are having a very good season. They always have a go at teams, and they will be up for this.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Krept's prediction: Fulham should win pretty comfortably. 2-0

Ipswich v Burnley

League One (3rd) v Championship (1st) Who did they beat? 3R: Rotherham (C) H 3R: Bournemouth (PL) A 2R: Buxton (NL) H 1R: Bracknell (NL) A

Ipswich had had a big win over Morecambe in midweek and have only lost once at home in League One all season.

Burnley are on a different level at the moment, though. They are five points clear at the top of the Championship after winning eight league games in a row.

They dismantled Premier League side Bournemouth in the last round, and I have a feeling they will do the same to Ipswich too.

Sutton's prediction: 0-4

Krept's prediction: Burnley to win, 100%. 0-3

Luton v Grimsby

Championship (7th) v League Two (16th) Who did they beat? 3R: Wigan (C) Ar 3R: Burton (L1) H 2R: Cambridge Utd (L1) A 1R: Plymouth (L1) H

Luton go under the radar a lot of the time but they are just outside the Championship play-off places and have won four of their past five league games.

Grimbsy are mid-table in League Two for a reason - they lost 5-0 at Swindon on Saturday - and I don't see any upsets happening here.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Krept's prediction: 2-0

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood

League One (2nd) v League One (17th) Who did they beat? 3R: Newcastle (PL) H 3R: QPR (C) H 2R: Mansfield (L2) H 2R: Ebbsfleet (NL) A 1R: Morecambe (L1) H 1R: Oxford City (NL) H

Sheffield Wednesday are on a long unbeaten run, and they are another team who have promotion on their minds.

But it would be a big anti-climax for the Owls to upset Newcastle in round three and then go out to Fleetwood in the next round.

They have already beaten the Cod Army home and away in League One in the past month - including at Hillsborough on Saturday.

So, I am going for them to complete the hat-trick thanks to a Josh Windass goal although, like their other two wins, it might be close.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Krept's prediction: 3-1

Southampton v Blackpool

Premier League (20th) v Championship (23rd) Who did they beat? 3R: Crystal Palace (PL) A 3R: Nott'm Forest (PL) H

Blackpool upset Nottingham Forest in the third round but they are in a relegation battle in the Championship, and are without a win in 10 league games.

Their new manager Mick McCarthy will make them hard to beat, but it's difficult to see them getting past Southampton in his first game in charge.

Saints might be bottom of the Premier League but their performances have definitely been improving recently.

Of course staying up is their priority, but Southampton boss Nathan Jones knows the importance of the cup after ending his losing streak by beating Crystal Palace in round three.

I've been really impressed by James Ward-Prowse in his number 10 role, and Saints should win this comfortably.

Sutton's prediction: 4-0

Krept's prediction: 2-1

Preston v Tottenham (18:00)

Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, plus commentary on BBC Radio 5 live)

Championship (11th) v Premier League (5th) Who did they beat? 3R: Huddersfield (C) H 3R: Portsmouth (L1) H

Preston have had some good results this season but my old team Norwich schooled them on their own patch in their last home game.

I just don't see them beating Tottenham, mainly because I think Harry Kane will start for Spurs... and probably score for them too.

Antonio Conte's side have had their issues recently but they played well at Fulham on Monday and they will be too streetwise to suffer a shock result at Deepdale.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Krept's prediction: Spurs will be too strong. 0-3

Man Utd v Reading (20:00)

Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Premier League (3rd) v Championship (14th) Who did they beat? 3R: Everton (PL) H 3R: Watford (C) H

Reading boss Paul Ince won the FA Cup twice with Manchester United but I don't think his return to Old Trafford will have a happy ending.

United boss Erik ten Hag is clearly taking both domestic cups seriously and we saw how well they played to beat Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final this week.

Ten Hag is not just using new signing Wout Weghorst to lead his attack, he is using him properly and looking to give him lots of service in the box. I can see Weghorst getting a few chances in this game too.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Krept's prediction: Let's go United. Same as against Forest on Wednesday, please. 3-1

Krept on why he supports United: It's not controversial but basically I should really have been an Arsenal fan - that's who my dad supported. But my godfather bought me a United kit when I was a kid and that was it, they were my club then - I never looked back from there! I grew up with the team that won the Treble in 1999 and there were so many great players in there - legends - right through the side. There was a phase then, and for a few years after that, where we were in a league of our own.

SUNDAY

Brighton v Liverpool (13:30)

Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Premier League (6th) v Premier League (9th) Who did they beat? 3R: Middlesbrough (C) A 3R: Wolves (PL) Ar

I'm not going to apologise to Liverpool fans for saying this - but I just don't trust their team to deliver anymore.

They don't have the same intensity in their play that they once did under Jurgen Klopp, and it is far too easy to get through their defence, as Brighton showed when they beat them 3-0 earlier this month.

Of course Mohamed Salah can still do his stuff and score a brilliant goal but that's not enough to make up for all the problems behind him.

Liverpool are a long way off the pace in the Premier League so I am sure Klopp would love a FA Cup run, but I don't see it happening.

This might be an open game which, in the past would have suited the Reds. Now it plays into Brighton's hands and they look full of confidence at the moment.

I can see there being a few goals but if the Seagulls win, is it really a shock? I don't think so.

Sutton's prediction: 4-3

Krept's prediction: A bit of payback from Liverpool here. 0-1

Stoke v Stevenage (14:00)

Championship (18th) v League Two (2nd) Who did they beat? 3R: Hartlepool (L2) A 3R: Aston Villa (PL) A 2R: King's Lynn (NL) A 1R: Gateshead (NL) A

Stevenage's comeback to beat Aston Villa was one of the stories of round three.

Steve Evans' side are flying in League Two at the moment too, after beating leaders Leyton Orient 3-0 last weekend.

They will fancy another surprise here, especially with Stoke at the wrong end of the Championship, and I think they've got a decent chance too.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1 - Stevenage to win the replay.

Krept's prediction: 2-1

Wrexham v Sheff Utd (16:30)

Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, plus commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

National League (1st) v Championship (2nd) Who did they beat? 3R: Coventry (C) A 3R: Millwall (C) A 2R: Farnborough (NL) H 1R: Oldham (NL) H

There is a bit of stardust around Wrexham at the moment because of their famous owners but I don't think there will be a Hollywood ending to this tie.

I am sure they will not go down without a fight in front of the TV cameras, so you could maybe call this game Die Hard - or maybe Dai Hard would be more appropriate for the Welsh side? - but Sheffield United are in great form themselves and should get the job done in the end.

Wrexham got a fantastic win over another Championship side, Coventry, in round three but they got lucky there because of the number of chances the Sky Blues wasted.

The National League leaders have won all 12 of their home games in the league this season so they will be full of confidence but, if the Blades pick a strong side, they should survive - even if they have to take the tie back to Bramall Lane and finish the job there.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1 - Sheff Utd to win the replay.

Krept's prediction: 0-3

MONDAY

Derby v West Ham (19:45)

League One (4th) v Premier League (16th) Who did they beat? 3R: Barnsley (L1) H 3R: Brentford (PL) A 2R: Newport County (L2) A 1R: Torquay (NL) Hr

When I started playing for Horsford Under-12s, I was only eight. We used to lose games about 20-0 most weeks.

By the time we were 12, we had started to batter everyone. That was when Derby boss Paul Warne came to play for us, so he never did the hard yards!

I'm so pleased to see Paul doing so well with Derby as a manager and not just because he used to play alongside me for my village team. He did a great job at Rotherham and I don't think he got enough credit for his work there.

He is a bit of an expert at getting promotion from League One and that is his aim this season too, but it means his side have a bit of a free hit at West Ham.

The Hammers' win over Everton last week was obviously huge for them, and for their manager David Moyes, but they have to be careful here.

A defeat would heap the pressure back on Moyes, who has to cope without injured striker Danny Ings. This could turn into a difficult evening for him.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Krept's prediction: 0-2

