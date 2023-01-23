Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Jakub Kiwior made his Poland debut against the Netherlands in a Nations League game last year

Arsenal have signed Poland defender Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia on a "long-term" contract.

The 22-year-old will provide some much needed support for Mikel Arteta's squad in their title push.

Brazilian defender Gabriel has played every Premier League game so far this season and Kiwior matches the profile of player the club are trying to sign.

Kiwior has won nine caps for Poland and started all four of their matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He was pictured next to the Arsenal sporting director, Edu, during Sunday's 3-2 win over Manchester United in the Premier League.

Kiwior is the second player to join the Premier League leaders this month after a £21m deal for striker Leandro Trossard from Brighton.

"He's a young versatile defender who has shown huge potential and qualities with Spezia in Serie A, and also at international level with Poland," said manager Mikel Areteta.

"Jakub is a player who will give us strength and quality to our defensive unit. We welcome Jakub and his family to Arsenal and look forward to working with him."

Kiwior made his professional debut for Slovak side Zeleziarne Podbrezova in 2019 before joining MSK Zilina later that year.

He signed for Spezia on a four-year deal in August 2021.