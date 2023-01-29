Match ends, Dundee United 0, Celtic 2.
Celtic restored their nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership as they ground down Dundee United's stubborn resistance after the break.
The Glasgow side recorded their biggest-ever away league win with a 9-0 thumping of United on their last visit to Tannadice in August.
A more resilient United held out until Jota headed home an Aaron Mooy cross.
Five minutes later, Mooy slotted home a spot kick after Jota's flick struck Kieran Freeman's hand.
Celtic's fifth game in a row without conceding means they have scored 18 times and lost just one goal in their latest five visits to Tannadice.
It leaves United in third bottom place on goal difference, tied on points with Motherwell, Ross County and Kilmarnock, and without a win against Celtic in 19 games since a 2-1 win at Tannadice in December 2014.
- Keep up to date with Celtic news on BBC
- Sign up for the latest Dundee United updates
- Reaction & as it happened
Both managers agreed pre-match that United are a different beast since that August humiliation.
Not surprisingly, though, Mark Birighitti was the busier goalkeeper, the Australian being fortunate not to see a clearance charged down by Kyogo Furuhashi nestling behind him before blocking at the Japanese striker's feet after also saving low from a Jota drive.
Craig Sibbald blocked from midfield counterpart Mooy in front of the United goal before Birighitti bravely punched clear off the head of Kyogo only to see referee Don Robertson point to the penalty spot after the striker was also caught by the goalkeeper as he came for the ball.
Robertson was instructed to have a check on the screen and reversed his decision.
However, there was no reprieve shortly after half time when Birighitti appeared to lose his bearings as Mooy launched a deep cross and Jota headed in precisely from a difficult angle.
Celtic ensured the victory soon after as Freeman stuck out a hand and Mooy was given the opportunity from the penalty spot to slot his third goal in two games as the visitors could comfortably afford a close-range miss from Daizen Maeda in the dying seconds.
Player of the match - Jota (Celtic)
Numbers add up in Celtic's favour - analysis
There was no record scoreline this time, but it was still a game of big numbers at Tannadice.
Celtic have gone 19 domestic games unbeaten since their one defeat of the season away to St Mirren in September, a draw away to second-top Rangers being their only mini-blip.
It was a 50th win in 61 Premiership games under Ange Postecoglou, reaching that landmark in the same number of games as Brendan Rodgers - only Martin O'Neill has done it quicker, by two games.
Captain Callum McGregor was faultless in midfield on his 400th Celtic appearance and there was a first off the bench for Oh Hyeon-gyu, the South Korea striker signed in midweek from Suwon Samsung Bluewings and the latest man to strengthen a squad that is already looking incredibly strong domestically.
Captain Ryan Edwards suffered defeat as he returned to the starting line-up to make his 100th for United, but his side look to have continued the improvement suggested by their November visit to Celtic Park, where they only lost courtesy of two stoppage-time goals.
They could not match their two goals this time and rarely troubled visiting goalkeeper Joe Hart, but they have still only lost three times in nine outings and their gritty performance will give manager Liam Fox grounds for thinking they can move clear of relegation trouble.
What's next?
United visit relegation rivals Kilmarnock as Celtic host in-form Livingston on Wednesday (both 19:45 GMT).
Player of the match
JotaJota
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameFletcherAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number3Player nameMcMannAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number16Player nameBehichAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number19Player nameLevittAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number14Player nameSibbaldAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number15Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number1Player nameBirighittiAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number18Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number44Player nameMacleodAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number8Player namePawlettAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number10Player nameDjoumAverage rating
4.40
Celtic
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number13Player nameMooyAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number19Player nameOhAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number2Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovicAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
6.49
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Birighitti
- 22FreemanBooked at 51mins
- 2Smith
- 12Edwards
- 3McMann
- 16Behich
- 23HarkesSubstituted forMcGrathat 60'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 14Sibbald
- 19LevittSubstituted forDjoumat 74'minutes
- 9FletcherSubstituted forMacleodat 74'minutes
- 15MiddletonSubstituted forPawlettat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mulgrew
- 6Graham
- 7Niskanen
- 8Pawlett
- 10Djoum
- 18McGrath
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 31Newman
- 44Macleod
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 2Johnston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 13MooySubstituted forTurnbullat 67'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 41HatateSubstituted forO'Rileyat 67'minutes
- 11AbadaSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 82'minutes
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 82'minutes
- 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forMaedaat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Haksabanovic
- 14Turnbull
- 18Kobayashi
- 19Oh
- 24Iwata
- 29Bain
- 33O'Riley
- 38Maeda
- 49Forrest
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 12,448
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 0, Celtic 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hyeon-Gyu Oh with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Dundee United. Scott McMann tries a through ball, but Craig Sibbald is caught offside.
Post update
Alistair Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kieran Freeman (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Hyeon-Gyu Oh (Celtic).
Post update
Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic).
Post update
Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Hyeon-Gyu Oh (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).
Post update
Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).
Post update
Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Hyeon-Gyu Oh replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Sead Haksabanovic replaces Liel Abada.
Post update
Foul by Matt O'Riley (Celtic).
Post update
Aziz Behich (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.