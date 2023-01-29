Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Jota headed in Aaron Mooy's deep cross to open the scoring

Celtic restored their nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership as they ground down Dundee United's stubborn resistance after the break.

The Glasgow side recorded their biggest-ever away league win with a 9-0 thumping of United on their last visit to Tannadice in August.

A more resilient United held out until Jota headed home an Aaron Mooy cross.

Five minutes later, Mooy slotted home a spot kick after Jota's flick struck Kieran Freeman's hand.

Celtic's fifth game in a row without conceding means they have scored 18 times and lost just one goal in their latest five visits to Tannadice.

It leaves United in third bottom place on goal difference, tied on points with Motherwell, Ross County and Kilmarnock, and without a win against Celtic in 19 games since a 2-1 win at Tannadice in December 2014.

Both managers agreed pre-match that United are a different beast since that August humiliation.

Not surprisingly, though, Mark Birighitti was the busier goalkeeper, the Australian being fortunate not to see a clearance charged down by Kyogo Furuhashi nestling behind him before blocking at the Japanese striker's feet after also saving low from a Jota drive.

Craig Sibbald blocked from midfield counterpart Mooy in front of the United goal before Birighitti bravely punched clear off the head of Kyogo only to see referee Don Robertson point to the penalty spot after the striker was also caught by the goalkeeper as he came for the ball.

Robertson was instructed to have a check on the screen and reversed his decision.

However, there was no reprieve shortly after half time when Birighitti appeared to lose his bearings as Mooy launched a deep cross and Jota headed in precisely from a difficult angle.

Celtic ensured the victory soon after as Freeman stuck out a hand and Mooy was given the opportunity from the penalty spot to slot his third goal in two games as the visitors could comfortably afford a close-range miss from Daizen Maeda in the dying seconds.

Player of the match - Jota (Celtic)

Aaron Mooy set up the opener and scored the second, but Jota did the reverse, with the winger a constant menace to United's defence

Numbers add up in Celtic's favour - analysis

There was no record scoreline this time, but it was still a game of big numbers at Tannadice.

Celtic have gone 19 domestic games unbeaten since their one defeat of the season away to St Mirren in September, a draw away to second-top Rangers being their only mini-blip.

It was a 50th win in 61 Premiership games under Ange Postecoglou, reaching that landmark in the same number of games as Brendan Rodgers - only Martin O'Neill has done it quicker, by two games.

Captain Callum McGregor was faultless in midfield on his 400th Celtic appearance and there was a first off the bench for Oh Hyeon-gyu, the South Korea striker signed in midweek from Suwon Samsung Bluewings and the latest man to strengthen a squad that is already looking incredibly strong domestically.

Captain Ryan Edwards suffered defeat as he returned to the starting line-up to make his 100th for United, but his side look to have continued the improvement suggested by their November visit to Celtic Park, where they only lost courtesy of two stoppage-time goals.

They could not match their two goals this time and rarely troubled visiting goalkeeper Joe Hart, but they have still only lost three times in nine outings and their gritty performance will give manager Liam Fox grounds for thinking they can move clear of relegation trouble.

What's next?

United visit relegation rivals Kilmarnock as Celtic host in-form Livingston on Wednesday (both 19:45 GMT).

Player of the match Jota Jota with an average of 7.76 Dundee Utd Dundee United Dundee United

Celtic Celtic Celtic Dundee United Avg Squad number 9 Player name Fletcher Average rating 6.04 Squad number 3 Player name McMann Average rating 5.87 Squad number 16 Player name Behich Average rating 5.84 Squad number 19 Player name Levitt Average rating 5.82 Squad number 14 Player name Sibbald Average rating 5.77 Squad number 23 Player name Harkes Average rating 5.77 Squad number 22 Player name Freeman Average rating 5.65 Squad number 2 Player name Smith Average rating 5.61 Squad number 12 Player name Edwards Average rating 5.59 Squad number 15 Player name Middleton Average rating 5.41 Squad number 1 Player name Birighitti Average rating 5.34 Squad number 18 Player name McGrath Average rating 4.75 Squad number 44 Player name Macleod Average rating 4.69 Squad number 8 Player name Pawlett Average rating 4.48 Squad number 10 Player name Djoum Average rating 4.40 Celtic Avg Squad number 17 Player name Jota Average rating 7.76 Squad number 13 Player name Mooy Average rating 7.42 Squad number 19 Player name Oh Average rating 7.25 Squad number 42 Player name McGregor Average rating 7.24 Squad number 20 Player name Carter-Vickers Average rating 7.10 Squad number 41 Player name Hatate Average rating 7.01 Squad number 38 Player name Maeda Average rating 6.99 Squad number 8 Player name Furuhashi Average rating 6.96 Squad number 2 Player name Johnston Average rating 6.89 Squad number 11 Player name Abada Average rating 6.89 Squad number 4 Player name Starfelt Average rating 6.83 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 6.74 Squad number 14 Player name Turnbull Average rating 6.70 Squad number 33 Player name O'Riley Average rating 6.54 Squad number 9 Player name Haksabanovic Average rating 6.52 Squad number 1 Player name Hart Average rating 6.49