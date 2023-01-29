Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United0CelticCeltic2

Dundee United 0-2 Celtic: Visitors break down hosts' resistance to restore nine-point lead

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Jota heads Celtic's opening goal
Jota headed in Aaron Mooy's deep cross to open the scoring

Celtic restored their nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership as they ground down Dundee United's stubborn resistance after the break.

The Glasgow side recorded their biggest-ever away league win with a 9-0 thumping of United on their last visit to Tannadice in August.

A more resilient United held out until Jota headed home an Aaron Mooy cross.

Five minutes later, Mooy slotted home a spot kick after Jota's flick struck Kieran Freeman's hand.

Celtic's fifth game in a row without conceding means they have scored 18 times and lost just one goal in their latest five visits to Tannadice.

It leaves United in third bottom place on goal difference, tied on points with Motherwell, Ross County and Kilmarnock, and without a win against Celtic in 19 games since a 2-1 win at Tannadice in December 2014.

Both managers agreed pre-match that United are a different beast since that August humiliation.

Not surprisingly, though, Mark Birighitti was the busier goalkeeper, the Australian being fortunate not to see a clearance charged down by Kyogo Furuhashi nestling behind him before blocking at the Japanese striker's feet after also saving low from a Jota drive.

Craig Sibbald blocked from midfield counterpart Mooy in front of the United goal before Birighitti bravely punched clear off the head of Kyogo only to see referee Don Robertson point to the penalty spot after the striker was also caught by the goalkeeper as he came for the ball.

Robertson was instructed to have a check on the screen and reversed his decision.

However, there was no reprieve shortly after half time when Birighitti appeared to lose his bearings as Mooy launched a deep cross and Jota headed in precisely from a difficult angle.

Celtic ensured the victory soon after as Freeman stuck out a hand and Mooy was given the opportunity from the penalty spot to slot his third goal in two games as the visitors could comfortably afford a close-range miss from Daizen Maeda in the dying seconds.

Player of the match - Jota (Celtic)

Celtic's Aaron Mooy and Jota celebrate
Aaron Mooy set up the opener and scored the second, but Jota did the reverse, with the winger a constant menace to United's defence

Numbers add up in Celtic's favour - analysis

There was no record scoreline this time, but it was still a game of big numbers at Tannadice.

Celtic have gone 19 domestic games unbeaten since their one defeat of the season away to St Mirren in September, a draw away to second-top Rangers being their only mini-blip.

It was a 50th win in 61 Premiership games under Ange Postecoglou, reaching that landmark in the same number of games as Brendan Rodgers - only Martin O'Neill has done it quicker, by two games.

Captain Callum McGregor was faultless in midfield on his 400th Celtic appearance and there was a first off the bench for Oh Hyeon-gyu, the South Korea striker signed in midweek from Suwon Samsung Bluewings and the latest man to strengthen a squad that is already looking incredibly strong domestically.

Captain Ryan Edwards suffered defeat as he returned to the starting line-up to make his 100th for United, but his side look to have continued the improvement suggested by their November visit to Celtic Park, where they only lost courtesy of two stoppage-time goals.

They could not match their two goals this time and rarely troubled visiting goalkeeper Joe Hart, but they have still only lost three times in nine outings and their gritty performance will give manager Liam Fox grounds for thinking they can move clear of relegation trouble.

What's next?

United visit relegation rivals Kilmarnock as Celtic host in-form Livingston on Wednesday (both 19:45 GMT).

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Birighitti
  • 22FreemanBooked at 51mins
  • 2Smith
  • 12Edwards
  • 3McMann
  • 16Behich
  • 23HarkesSubstituted forMcGrathat 60'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 14Sibbald
  • 19LevittSubstituted forDjoumat 74'minutes
  • 9FletcherSubstituted forMacleodat 74'minutes
  • 15MiddletonSubstituted forPawlettat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Mulgrew
  • 6Graham
  • 7Niskanen
  • 8Pawlett
  • 10Djoum
  • 18McGrath
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 31Newman
  • 44Macleod

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 2Johnston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 13MooySubstituted forTurnbullat 67'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 41HatateSubstituted forO'Rileyat 67'minutes
  • 11AbadaSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 82'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 82'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forMaedaat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 14Turnbull
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 19Oh
  • 24Iwata
  • 29Bain
  • 33O'Riley
  • 38Maeda
  • 49Forrest
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
12,448

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home4
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 0, Celtic 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 0, Celtic 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hyeon-Gyu Oh with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Dundee United. Scott McMann tries a through ball, but Craig Sibbald is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Alistair Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran Freeman (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Hyeon-Gyu Oh (Celtic).

  9. Post update

    Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic).

  11. Post update

    Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Booking

    Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Hyeon-Gyu Oh (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).

  15. Post update

    Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).

  16. Post update

    Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Hyeon-Gyu Oh replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Sead Haksabanovic replaces Liel Abada.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Matt O'Riley (Celtic).

  20. Post update

    Aziz Behich (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic23211171175464
2Rangers23174253223155
3Hearts23116642311139
4Livingston229582430-632
5Hibernian2393113537-230
6St Mirren228682331-830
7Aberdeen2392123543-829
8St Johnstone2373132638-1224
9Motherwell2255122633-720
10Dundee Utd2255122539-1420
11Ross County2355131835-1720
12Kilmarnock2355131941-2220
View full Scottish Premiership table

