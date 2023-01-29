Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Yutaro Oda - making his first start for Hearts - should have put his new side ahead before the break

Hearts passed up the chance to cement third place in the Scottish Premiership as they drew a blank against rivals Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

New signings Yutaro Oda and Garang Kuol both spurned chances for the visitors, while Kye Rowles' spectacular clearance thwarted Livingston's Steven Bradley.

Seven points continue separate the two sides in third and fourth, although Livingston have a game in hand.

Hearts are now unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions, Livingston in six.

Injury and illness meant Robbie Neilson was forced into five changes from the derby-winning side of last weekend, and it showed as Hearts struggled to find a spark in the first-half.

Lawrence Shankland planted a header over from close range, before Oda should have opened his Hearts account. The captain was the creator this time, clipping a perfect low ball into the box, but Oda somehow couldn't get a touch to bundle home.

It would be his last action of the game, replaced by Koul who missed a similar sitter. Played through one-on-one by Stephen Humphrys, the Australian hared towards goal but blasted his shot straight at Shamal George who reacted superbly to stop the rebound too.

The keeper worked hard to keep the game goalless, denying Humphrys from close range and then from distance, tipping the latter shot around the post acrobatically.

At the other end, Zander Clark almost looked foolish when Bradley got onto a long ball ahead of the keeper, chipping at goal, but Rowles raced back to volley off the line.

Player of the Match - Shamal George (Livingston)

The keeper made five big saves to deny Hearts and earned his clean sheet. Livi have found some decent stoppers in the last few years. George is another.

Livi deny wasteful Hearts - analysis

Much was made of Hearts' recent clinical streak in front of goal, but an xG of 1.56 tells you they showed Livingston mercy.

But, much like the rest of the game, the big moments were missing a bit of quality - Oda and Kuol simply had to score.

Livingston did what Livingston can do, turning the game into a battle of attrition and making it scrappy. That's where they thrive and it was a point won for David Martindale's side.

What next?

Livingston travel to Glasgow to face Celtic on Wednesday night, while Hearts host Rangers at Tynecastle (both 19:45 GMT).

Hearts Heart of Midlothian Heart of Midlothian Livingston Avg Squad number 17 Player name Kelly Average rating 9.27 Squad number 5 Player name Fitzwater Average rating 7.45 Squad number 24 Player name Kelly Average rating 7.25 Squad number 2 Player name Devlin Average rating 6.87 Squad number 1 Player name George Average rating 6.79 Squad number 9 Player name Anderson Average rating 6.75 Squad number 16 Player name Bradley Average rating 6.70 Squad number 15 Player name Boyes Average rating 6.67 Squad number 33 Player name Oméonga Average rating 6.41 Squad number 29 Player name Penrice Average rating 6.05 Squad number 11 Player name Cristian Montaño Average rating 5.45 Squad number 28 Player name Guthrie Average rating 5.27 Squad number 18 Player name Holt Average rating 5.03 Squad number 8 Player name Pittman Average rating 5.00 Heart of Midlothian Avg Squad number 15 Player name Rowles Average rating 6.68 Squad number 61 Player name Kuol Average rating 6.27 Squad number 21 Player name Sibbick Average rating 6.00 Squad number 29 Player name Humphrys Average rating 5.84 Squad number 19 Player name Cochrane Average rating 5.81 Squad number 14 Player name Devlin Average rating 5.66 Squad number 3 Player name Kingsley Average rating 5.54 Squad number 88 Player name Oda Average rating 5.40 Squad number 28 Player name Clark Average rating 5.32 Squad number 12 Player name Atkinson Average rating 5.25 Squad number 7 Player name Grant Average rating 4.67 Squad number 8 Player name Kiomourtzoglou Average rating 4.48 Squad number 9 Player name Shankland Average rating 4.41 Squad number 17 Player name Forrest Average rating 3.86 Squad number 30 Player name Ginnelly Average rating 3.62