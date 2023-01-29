Match ends, Livingston 0, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Hearts passed up the chance to cement third place in the Scottish Premiership as they drew a blank against rivals Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
New signings Yutaro Oda and Garang Kuol both spurned chances for the visitors, while Kye Rowles' spectacular clearance thwarted Livingston's Steven Bradley.
Seven points continue separate the two sides in third and fourth, although Livingston have a game in hand.
Hearts are now unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions, Livingston in six.
Injury and illness meant Robbie Neilson was forced into five changes from the derby-winning side of last weekend, and it showed as Hearts struggled to find a spark in the first-half.
Lawrence Shankland planted a header over from close range, before Oda should have opened his Hearts account. The captain was the creator this time, clipping a perfect low ball into the box, but Oda somehow couldn't get a touch to bundle home.
It would be his last action of the game, replaced by Koul who missed a similar sitter. Played through one-on-one by Stephen Humphrys, the Australian hared towards goal but blasted his shot straight at Shamal George who reacted superbly to stop the rebound too.
The keeper worked hard to keep the game goalless, denying Humphrys from close range and then from distance, tipping the latter shot around the post acrobatically.
At the other end, Zander Clark almost looked foolish when Bradley got onto a long ball ahead of the keeper, chipping at goal, but Rowles raced back to volley off the line.
Player of the Match - Shamal George (Livingston)
Livi deny wasteful Hearts - analysis
Much was made of Hearts' recent clinical streak in front of goal, but an xG of 1.56 tells you they showed Livingston mercy.
But, much like the rest of the game, the big moments were missing a bit of quality - Oda and Kuol simply had to score.
Livingston did what Livingston can do, turning the game into a battle of attrition and making it scrappy. That's where they thrive and it was a point won for David Martindale's side.
What next?
Livingston travel to Glasgow to face Celtic on Wednesday night, while Hearts host Rangers at Tynecastle (both 19:45 GMT).
Player of the match
KellyStephen Kelly
