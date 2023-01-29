Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston0HeartsHeart of Midlothian0

Livingston 0-0 Heart of Midlothian: Third and fourth-placed sides play out goalless draw

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Yutaro Oda - making his first start for Hearts - should have put his new side ahead before the break
Hearts passed up the chance to cement third place in the Scottish Premiership as they drew a blank against rivals Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

New signings Yutaro Oda and Garang Kuol both spurned chances for the visitors, while Kye Rowles' spectacular clearance thwarted Livingston's Steven Bradley.

Seven points continue separate the two sides in third and fourth, although Livingston have a game in hand.

Hearts are now unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions, Livingston in six.

Injury and illness meant Robbie Neilson was forced into five changes from the derby-winning side of last weekend, and it showed as Hearts struggled to find a spark in the first-half.

Lawrence Shankland planted a header over from close range, before Oda should have opened his Hearts account. The captain was the creator this time, clipping a perfect low ball into the box, but Oda somehow couldn't get a touch to bundle home.

It would be his last action of the game, replaced by Koul who missed a similar sitter. Played through one-on-one by Stephen Humphrys, the Australian hared towards goal but blasted his shot straight at Shamal George who reacted superbly to stop the rebound too.

The keeper worked hard to keep the game goalless, denying Humphrys from close range and then from distance, tipping the latter shot around the post acrobatically.

At the other end, Zander Clark almost looked foolish when Bradley got onto a long ball ahead of the keeper, chipping at goal, but Rowles raced back to volley off the line.

Player of the Match - Shamal George (Livingston)

The keeper made five big saves to deny Hearts and earned his clean sheet. Livi have found some decent stoppers in the last few years. George is another.
Livi deny wasteful Hearts - analysis

Much was made of Hearts' recent clinical streak in front of goal, but an xG of 1.56 tells you they showed Livingston mercy.

But, much like the rest of the game, the big moments were missing a bit of quality - Oda and Kuol simply had to score.

Livingston did what Livingston can do, turning the game into a battle of attrition and making it scrappy. That's where they thrive and it was a point won for David Martindale's side.

What next?

Livingston travel to Glasgow to face Celtic on Wednesday night, while Hearts host Rangers at Tynecastle (both 19:45 GMT).

Player of the match

KellyStephen Kelly

with an average of 9.27

Livingston

  1. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    9.27

  2. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    7.45

  3. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    7.25

  4. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.87

  5. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    6.79

  6. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    6.75

  7. Squad number16Player nameBradley
    Average rating

    6.70

  8. Squad number15Player nameBoyes
    Average rating

    6.67

  9. Squad number33Player nameOméonga
    Average rating

    6.41

  10. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    6.05

  11. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    5.45

  12. Squad number28Player nameGuthrie
    Average rating

    5.27

  13. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    5.03

  14. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    5.00

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    6.68

  2. Squad number61Player nameKuol
    Average rating

    6.27

  3. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number29Player nameHumphrys
    Average rating

    5.84

  5. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    5.81

  6. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.66

  7. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    5.54

  8. Squad number88Player nameOda
    Average rating

    5.40

  9. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.32

  10. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    5.25

  11. Squad number7Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    4.67

  12. Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglou
    Average rating

    4.48

  13. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    4.41

  14. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    3.86

  15. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    3.62

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 15Boyes
  • 29Penrice
  • 33Oméonga
  • 24KellySubstituted forGuthrieat 64'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 16BradleySubstituted forMontañoat 86'minutes
  • 9Anderson
  • 17KellySubstituted forHoltat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 6Obileye
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 11Montaño
  • 18Holt
  • 22Shinnie
  • 23De Lucas
  • 28Guthrie
  • 32Hamilton

Hearts

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 28Clark
  • 21Sibbick
  • 15Rowles
  • 3Kingsley
  • 12AtkinsonBooked at 42minsSubstituted forGinnellyat 74'minutes
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 14DevlinSubstituted forGrantat 39'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 19Cochrane
  • 9Shankland
  • 29HumphrysSubstituted forForrestat 85'minutes
  • 88OdaSubstituted forKuolat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Grant
  • 13Stewart
  • 17Forrest
  • 18McKay
  • 20Neilson
  • 30Ginnelly
  • 61Kuol
  • 77Snodgrass
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
6,393

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home5
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 0, Heart of Midlothian 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Heart of Midlothian 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston).

  4. Post update

    Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston).

  6. Post update

    Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Jason Holt replaces Stephen Kelly.

  8. Post update

    Morgan Boyes (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Garang Kuol (Heart of Midlothian).

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Bruce Anderson (Livingston).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Cristian Montaño replaces Steven Bradley.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Stephen Kingsley tries a through ball, but Josh Ginnelly is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alan Forrest replaces Stephen Humphrys.

  14. Post update

    Morgan Boyes (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Stéphane Oméonga (Livingston).

  17. Post update

    Stephen Humphrys (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Devlin.

  19. Post update

    Stéphane Oméonga (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic23202169175262
2Rangers23174253223155
3Hearts23116642311139
4Livingston229582430-632
5Hibernian2393113537-230
6St Mirren228682331-830
7Aberdeen2392123543-829
8St Johnstone2373132638-1224
9Dundee Utd2256112537-1221
10Motherwell2255122633-720
11Ross County2355131835-1720
12Kilmarnock2355131941-2220
View full Scottish Premiership table

