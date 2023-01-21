Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid3Real ValladolidReal Valladolid0

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Real Valladolid: Atletico win to move fourth

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Antoine Griezmann scores for Atletico
Griezmann and Morata are Atletico's joint-top goal scorers with seven each

A first-half flurry helped Atletico Madrid thrash Real Valladolid and stay in the top four in the La Liga table.

Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann and Mario Hermoso all struck before the break for Diego Simeone's side, who sit 10 points behind leaders Barcelona.

The victory, just Simeone's second in seven games, also included a debut for recent signing Memphis Depay.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0 to keep pressure on the top two in La Liga.

The victory, a fifth in succession in La Liga and ninth straight in all competitions, drew Sociedad level on points with second-place Real Madrid and three points off Barcelona, though having played twice more.

Atletico's victory was secured through three goals scored in 10 minutes. Griezmann set up Morata for a slotted finish before scoring himself with a backheel. Hermoso completed the scoring with a tap-in after his header was parried away.

Depay came off the bench to make his first appearance since signing from Barcelona on Friday.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Oblak
  • 16Molina
  • 20Witsel
  • 22Hermoso
  • 23MandavaBooked at 36mins
  • 6KokeSubstituted forSaúlat 75'minutes
  • 10Correa
  • 14LlorenteSubstituted forDe Paulat 56'minutes
  • 11LemarSubstituted forKondogbiaat 59'minutes
  • 8GriezmannSubstituted forCarrascoat 56'minutes
  • 19MorataSubstituted forDepayat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5De Paul
  • 9Depay
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Felipe
  • 21Carrasco
  • 30Diez
  • 31Gomis
  • 34Barrios
  • 36Moreno

Real Valladolid

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Masip
  • 2PérezSubstituted forFresnedaat 60'minutes
  • 5Sánchez de FelipeSubstituted forRosaat 69'minutes
  • 15El Yamiq
  • 32Torres
  • 12OlazaSubstituted forPlataat 60'minutes
  • 4Pérez MuñozBooked at 38minsSubstituted forGuardiola Navarroat 75'minutes
  • 6Aguado
  • 10Plano
  • 9Weissman
  • 7LeónSubstituted forMesaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Feddal
  • 11Plata
  • 14Malsa
  • 16Guardiola Navarro
  • 17Mesa
  • 20Narváez Solarte
  • 25Asenjo
  • 27Fresneda
  • 39Rosa
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
53,253

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamReal Valladolid
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atletico Madrid 3, Real Valladolid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 3, Real Valladolid 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Rosa with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Iván Fresneda.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo De Paul.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Jordi Masip.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

  11. Post update

    Álvaro Aguado (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Reinildo (Atletico Madrid).

  18. Post update

    Álvaro Aguado (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ángel Correa.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1613213562941
2Real Madrid16122236162038
3Real Sociedad18122428181038
4Atl Madrid1894527161131
5Villarreal178452013728
6Real Betis178451914528
7Osasuna178361716127
8Ath Bilbao177552517826
9Rayo Vallecano187562422226
10Mallorca187471516-125
11Girona175662627-121
12Espanyol184862226-420
13Valencia165472318519
14Almería175391826-818
15Getafe174581624-817
16Celta Vigo184591729-1217
17Real Valladolid1852111328-1517
18Cádiz183871228-1617
19Sevilla183781726-916
20Elche1705121135-245
View full Spanish La Liga table

