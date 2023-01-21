Last updated on .From the section European Football

Napoli have won 50 out of a possible 57 points in Serie A this season

Napoli went 12 points above second-placed AC Milan at the top of Serie A after beating Salernitana.

Giovanni di Lorenzo scored shortly before half-time, and Victor Osimhen added another after the break for the visitors.

Osimhen is now three goals above Inter's Lautaro Martinez in the race for Serie A's Golden Boot.

Napoli are looking to end their 33-year wait for a Scudetto, having not won it since Diego Maradona was their captain.

Luciano Spalletti's side have lost only one league match this season, a 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan earlier this month.

They have won the Serie A title twice before, in 1986-87 and 1989-90.

Napoli's advantage could be narrowed to nine points should AC Milan beat Lazio, who are fourth, on Tuesday.

Third-place Inter, meanwhile, take on Empoli on Monday.

Juventus are 10th after being docked 15 points over the club's past transfer dealings.