Match ends, Salernitana 0, Napoli 2.
Napoli went 12 points above second-placed AC Milan at the top of Serie A after beating Salernitana.
Giovanni di Lorenzo scored shortly before half-time, and Victor Osimhen added another after the break for the visitors.
Osimhen is now three goals above Inter's Lautaro Martinez in the race for Serie A's Golden Boot.
Napoli are looking to end their 33-year wait for a Scudetto, having not won it since Diego Maradona was their captain.
Luciano Spalletti's side have lost only one league match this season, a 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan earlier this month.
They have won the Serie A title twice before, in 1986-87 and 1989-90.
Napoli's advantage could be narrowed to nine points should AC Milan beat Lazio, who are fourth, on Tuesday.
Third-place Inter, meanwhile, take on Empoli on Monday.
Juventus are 10th after being docked 15 points over the club's past transfer dealings.
Line-ups
Salernitana
Formation 4-5-1
- 13Ochoa
- 5DaniliucSubstituted forSambiaat 85'minutes
- 23GyömbérSubstituted forLovatoat 16'minutes
- 98PirolaBooked at 78mins
- 3BradaricBooked at 75mins
- 87Candreva
- 18Coulibaly
- 41Nicolussi Caviglia
- 10VilhenaSubstituted forValenciaat 73'minutes
- 29DiaSubstituted forBonazzoliat 85'minutes
- 99Piatek
Substitutes
- 1Fiorillo
- 6Sambia
- 8Bohinen
- 9Bonazzoli
- 11Botheim
- 14Valencia
- 20Kastanos
- 28Capezzi
- 33Sepe
- 39Iervolino
- 66Lovato
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Kim Min-jaeBooked at 44mins
- 6Mário Rui
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 68Lobotka
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNdombéléat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11LozanoSubstituted forPolitanoat 86'minutes
- 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 89'minutes
- 7Elmas
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 12Marfella
- 17Olivera
- 18Simeone
- 19Bereszynski
- 21Politano
- 23Zerbin
- 30Sirigu
- 31Zedadka
- 55Østigård
- 70Gaetano
- 81Raspadori
- 91Ndombélé
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Salernitana 0, Napoli 2.
Post update
Foul by Matteo Politano (Napoli).
Post update
Federico Bonazzoli (Salernitana) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lorenzo Pirola (Salernitana).
Booking
Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli).
Post update
Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli).
Post update
Diego Valencia (Salernitana) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Victor Osimhen.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).
Post update
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Diego Valencia (Salernitana).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Matteo Politano replaces Hirving Lozano.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Tanguy Ndombélé replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Substitution
Substitution, Salernitana. Junior Sambia replaces Flavius Daniliuc.
Substitution
Substitution, Salernitana. Federico Bonazzoli replaces Boulaye Dia.