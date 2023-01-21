Last updated on .From the section European Football

Wolfsburg are sixth in the Bundesliga

High-flying Freiburg were thrashed at Wolfsburg as they failed to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich.

Freiburg could have cut Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga to two points after their draw against RB Leipzig, but were instead hammered by Nico Kovac's men.

Patrick Wimmer and two Jonas Wind goals put Wolfsburg 3-0 ahead, with Yannick Gerhardt, Ridle Baku and Luca Waldschmidt adding in the second half.

Eintracht Frankfurt climbed up to second with a 3-0 win over Schalke.

Jesper Lindstrom, Rafael Borre and Aurelio Buta were on the scoresheet for Oliver Glasner's men.

Union Berlin are third following a 3-1 victory over Hoffenheim.