Kolo Toure was only Wigan manager for 59 days

Wigan Athletic have sacked boss Kolo Toure after he failed to win any of his nine games in charge.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender was only appointed as Leam Richardson's successor in November.

However, the Latics took just two points from his seven Championship matches at the helm and are bottom of the table, four points from safety.

They now have a two-week break before returning to action with a trip to Blackburn on Monday, 6 February.

"As tough a decision as this was, the board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season," said Wigan chief executive Malachy Brannigan.

Wigan confirmed that two members of Toure's staff, Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal, have also left the club.

The remaining coaching staff will take interim charge of the the first team and Wigan say they are "working quickly to identify and appoint a new manager".

"I'd like to thank Kolo, along with Kevin and Ash, for their efforts during their time at the football club," added Brannigan.

"We know that this time of year is a key period for any football club, ourselves included.

"We will now work swiftly and effectively to ensure the right person is appointed as the next permanent manager of Wigan Athletic, with the immediate objective of remaining in the second tier for next season."

Toure had been on Brendan Rodgers' staff at both Celtic and Leicester before leaving the Foxes for the Wigan position on 29 November.

His reign started with a 1-1 draw at Millwall but they then lost to Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Hull City, the latter three all by 4-1.

After they were knocked out of the FA Cup in a third-round replay by Luton, Toure admitted he was still learning about his players.

His final game in charge was a 2-0 home defeat by Luton in the Championship on Saturday.

Wigan are now looking for their fifth permanent manager in the last three years.

Following Paul Cook's resignation while the club were in administration in August 2020, John Sheridan took over on a month-to-month basis before leaving in November that year.

Richardson initially took over on a temporary basis and guided Wigan to safety in League One that season before being appointed permanent manager in April 2021.

He led them to the League One title on the final day of the 2021-22 season but was sacked on 10 November after they fell into the Championship relegation zone.