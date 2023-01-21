James Jeggo: Australia midfielder joins Hibs on 18-month deal
Australia international James Jeggo has joined Hibernian on an 18-month deal, subject to clearance.
The defensive midfielder, 30, arrives from Belgian side KAS Eupen.
Jeggo won the Austrian Cup with Sturm Graz in 2018 and has also played in Greece with Aris.
"Jimmy is a very good communicator, will help our organisation both with and without the ball, and will aid the solidarity of the team," said Hibs manager Lee Johnson.
"He's mobile, a good athlete, and is technically good. You need players like him in a successful team. He will bring extra experience to the squad, and we look forward to working with him."
Hibs, who host Hearts in Sunday's Scottish Cup tie, are considering an offer from Blackburn Rovers for Scotland defender Ryan Porteous.
