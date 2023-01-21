Last updated on .From the section Irish

Matthew Shevlin scored twice as Coleraine fought back to draw 2-2 with Irish Premiership leaders Cliftonville.

Eetu Vertainen netted a hat-trick as Linfield beat Ballymena United 3-0 to move into second as Larne dropped points with a 0-0 draw with Crusaders

Ten-man Glentoran started life under Rodney McAree with a 3-1 win over Newry City as Niall McGinn netted his first goal for the club and Jay Donnelly scored a 45-yard screamer.

Dungannon Swifts beat Glenavon 2-1.

Saturday's results mean the top five in the Irish Premiership are separated by just six points, and Linfield's victory puts the reigning champions just one point behind leaders Cliftonville.

Coleraine continued their recent good form as Shevlin scored twice in as many minutes to rescue a point for the Bannsiders and stun leaders Cliftonville.

Ronan Hale gave the hosts the lead on the 11th minute after his 25 yard effort deceived Martin Gallagher in the Coleraine goal and with the stopper dropped the ball over the line to give Paddy McLaughlin's men the advantage.

The Reds would get their second 12 minutes into the second half after Ronan Doherty audaciously scored straight from a corner to double the north Belfast side's lead.

Coleraine pulled one back after Jonny Addis fouled Shevlin in the penalty area and the striker converted from the spot for his 20th of the season.

Shevlin completed the turnaround less than two minutes later when the Bannsiders' top scorer turned Jamie Glackin's left-wing cross past Nathan Gartside.

Coleraine continued to push for a winner but the biggest chance to claim the three points fell to the hosts as Joe Gormley, who signed a new deal with the club on Thursday, saw two close-range efforts expertly saved by Gallagher.

Vertainan stars as Linfield close in

Linfield jumped Larne into second place and keep up the pressure on Cliftonville after a 3-0 win against Ballymena United at Windsor Park as Vertainen scored a hat-trick.

It took 16 minutes for the hosts to break the deadlock as Vertainen got on the end of a Matthew Clarke cross before spinning and firing a right-footed strike into the bottom right-hand corner.

The Finnish striker had his second of the game and 13th of the season 20 minutes later with a tap-in at the back post. There was some nice work from Chris McKee before Andrew Clarke put it on a plate for Vertainen.

It took less than one minute for Vertainen to complete his treble after the restart as Daniel Finlayson found him in space at the back post and he made no mistake from close range.

At Inver Park, Larne and Crusaders missed the opportunity to make significant strides at the top of the table as they battled out a disappointing scoreless draw at Inver Park.

The best early chance fell to Crusaders on 17 minutes when Jordan Forsythe met Paul Heatley's corner with a firm header from eight yards but he couldn't keep the effort on target.

Joe Thomson fired a shot narrowly wide while the same player's corner in the final minute of the half was met by a firm header from Cian Bolger, but Declan Caddell was superbly positioned to head clear off the line.

For the visitors, Dean Ebbe had an effort scrambled clear by Tomas Cosgrove after a defensive mix-up from the home side.

An error-ridden second half failed to produce a meaningful chance of note as both sides had to settle for a point which keeps them both in the top four.

50-yard finish from Jay Donnelly

McAree era starts with win

Ten-man Glentoran were 3-1 winners at the Newry Showgrounds in Rodney McAree's first game as manager.

McGinn got his first goal for the east Belfast side on the seven minutes when Bobby Burns took advantage of a mix-up in the Newry defence, deflecting the ball into the path of the Northern Ireland international who found the bottom right-hand corner.

Donnelly doubled the Glens' lead in spectacular style when he noticed keeper Steven Maguire was off his line and fired home from 45 yards out.

The home side got one back three minutes into the second half when Thomas Lockhart's skilful pass found James Teelan. Aaron McCarey came out of his goal to try clear the danger but the 20-year-old struck past him to give his side a lifeline.

Then, in a further twist, McAree's side were reduced to ten men when Paddy McClean received a straight red card for a sliding tackle on John McGovern as the Newry City forward ran through on goal.

However, the two-goal margin was restored when Donnelly got his second in the 58th minute when Burns' deflected strike fell perfectly to the 27-year-old, who made no mistake from close range.

Swifts fight back for win

Glenavon's Aaron Prendergast opened the scoring against the run of play at Stangmore Park with a wonderfully-executed free kick that ended up in the top corner of the goal.

The sides entered the interval level after Gerardo Bruna was given several chances to get the ball into the area and he capitalised on a defensive slip to fire the ball to the near post, where Mayowa Animasahun was on hand to bundle it home.

A clinical strike from Dungannon's Michael O'Connor put the hosts into the lead after a counter attack saw Ben Cushnie put the ball on a plate for the striker, who expertly found the far bottom corner of the net.

However, Dungannon were reduced to 10 men when goalscorer O'Connor was shown a straight red card after s skirmish between Calum Birney and Joe McCready boiled over.

Glenavon almost equalised in the eighth minute of injury-time when Matthew Fitzpatrick and Aaron Prendergast came close but the Swifts' defence stood strong for a much-needed three points.

Dungannon remain in the relegation/play-off spot in 11th but are now just one point behind Newry City in automatic safety.