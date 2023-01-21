Close menu

Frank Lampard: Everton boss 'absolutely' does not fear being sacked

Everton

Everton manager Frank Lampard says he "absolutely" does not fear being sacked after his side were beaten by West Ham in the Premier League.

The Toffees are without a win in the top flight since October and are stuck in a relegation battle in 19th place.

Everton's poor form, consisting of six defeats and two draws, is Lampard's longest winless run as a manager in league competition.

"I don't get that far down the line to fear," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

When asked by Sky Sports if it was time Lampard was sacked, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri - who was at London Stadium to watch his team in action for the first time in 14 months - replied: "I can't comment. It's not my decision."

During Everton's poor run of league form over the past three months, the club has also been knocked out of both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup at the third-round stage.

Jarrod Bowen scored two goals in the first half to hand former Toffees boss David Moyes a much-needed win and heap more misery on under-fire Lampard.

The Blues manager added: "I absolutely don't fear [being sacked], I'm proud to do the job.

"I just do my job. I get up every day and think how we can get a bit better - it's as simple as that."

Lampard conceded after the defeat the club are in "tough times" and said he knew the task at Goodison Park would be considerable when he took over a year ago because the team were already struggling.

Everton look dejected
Everton's last victory in all competitions was a 3-0 Premier League win against Crystal Palace in October

"We had a big fight and stayed in the league [last season]," he told Match of the Day.

"We lost Richarlison and now have tried to build around that, so it is normal we are fighting again when other clubs are trying to move on.

"History moves on and nothing gives you the right to be in their league. If you don't move you will hit tough times. We are in tough times and everyone has to try to move forward.

"It is impossible for me to jump into the future. Last season we were five points shy of safety with five or six games to go, but as a club we have to move together.

"I cannot complain about the spirit of the players and how they approached the game. They may have passed it slow but we didn't find it in the final third."

Worst-performing Everton managers in the Premier League
ManagerGamesWDLPointsPoints per game
Mike Walker316916270.87
Frank Lampard389821350.92
Rafael Benitez195410191.00
Walter Smith1434142601651.15
Source: Stats Perform
Analysis

BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty

Everton manager Frank Lampard is in such a perilous position that it will be a greater shock if he survives than if he is sacked.

Lampard has overseen a run of only one point from Everton's past seven Premier League games, at Manchester City, and they are now deep in relegation trouble in 19th place with only three wins and 15 points from 20 games.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, who last attended a game at Goodison Park in October 2021, was present to watch the 2-0 loss at fellow strugglers West Ham that will surely end Lampard's reign after less than a year in charge.

It certainly looked and sounded ominous when Moshiri refused to back Lampard as he was doorstepped at London Stadium, although suggesting it was not his decision was at odds with the usual impression given - that the billionaire's volatility and impatience is behind so many bad moves, including five managerial sackings, that have put Everton in this parlous plight.

Lampard's class as a personality - and his willingness to engage with an increasingly angry fanbase - means his leaving would not be celebrated by fans. But results have simply been not good enough after last season's late escape from relegation.

Everton's board were at least in attendance at West Ham, having stayed away from the last home game against Southampton at Goodison Park on security advice - which meant they saw in person just how discontented supporters are, with more protests and banners demanding their removal.

This may happen eventually but the person who currently looks in most danger of removal is Lampard.

'We are behind you' - encouraging words from fans for Lampard

The large away support brought banners voicing their anger at the Everton board and the decline of the club in recent seasons.

The protests were witnessed in person this time by Moshiri, along with chairman Bill Kenwright, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, football director Kevin Thelwell and director Graeme Sharp after the board members were advised to miss last week's home defeat by Southampton because of safety concerns.

Unfortunately for Lampard, so was the disappointing result.

Everton fans hold banners
Everton fans again made their feelings known towards the board with banners at London Stadium

He was given a small morale boost before the game, however, when a group of fans offered him encouraging words and reiterated that their disapproval is mainly directed at the club's hierarchy.

"It's not about you - that's why all the boys are here to support the team," one supporter tells Lampard as he shakes his hand in the video that was shared on social media.

"We are all behind you. I know you're under a bit of pressure but we are 100% behind you and we're all here today."

Everton host league leaders Arsenal next Saturday, before a Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield on 13 February.

Comments

Join the conversation

325 comments

  • Comment posted by Welsh Rare Bit, today at 20:56

    'Man doesn't fear £multi-million pay-off' shocker.

    Talk about 1st world problems.

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 21:31

      Eye_Said replied:
      but electricity prices...

  • Comment posted by robandrea, today at 20:53

    Why should he fear the sack? He doesn't have to worry about paying the electricity bill after the pay off he will get, for failing at his job. Well done Frank.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:17

      Sport Report replied:
      Everton will never get a top internationally successful manager like say Real Madrid's Carol Ancelotti, so maybe try something different - try to poach the manager of a southern Premier League rival half-way through the season - Marco Silva is doing well at Fulham.

  • Comment posted by kostas77, today at 20:53

    Whenever someone says something like that, usually they are sacked the next day...

    • Reply posted by christyjeb, today at 21:01

      christyjeb replied:
      Why would he? Would Everyon can't keep players like Recharleson..

  • Comment posted by Matt Hancox Crocodile Tiers, today at 20:58

    Why would he fear the sack? It’s counterproductive to be afraid of losing a job that you don’t even need. Lampard will do just fine chatting away in a TV studio with Ian Wright and Rio Ferdinand.

    • Reply posted by aprilprincess, today at 21:18

      aprilprincess replied:
      And fellow manager failure: one Gary Neville

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, today at 20:51

    I was at the match today, Everton were dreadful. Lampard is NOT a manager, big mistake giving him the job. He takes an equal share of the blame along with the board AND the players

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 21:08

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Flakey Frank will be gone on Monday.
      GOOD RIDDANCE!!!!

  • Comment posted by MalcE, today at 20:51

    I bet he doesn’t fear the huge pay-off he’ll get either? 🤔

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 21:12

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      Have the players down tools? Are the fans negatively influencing players morale? Have the owners not invested enough? Whatever the case Everton need to start climbing out fast!

  • Comment posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 21:06

    a massive pay off, a nice holiday pending and no longer having an entire fanbase on his back and half the media calling his rubbish.

    Yeah, I wouldn't be 'fearing' the sack either

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 21:41

      Name replied:
      And knowing that some other club will still employ him probably

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 20:56

    He is under contract for about another £5m so of course he will continue to try . Why would anyone do anything different?

    The indisputable fact that he is a very poor manager is Mr Moshiri’s problem.

  • Comment posted by MF Doom, today at 21:05

    I don’t fear getting a multi million pound pay off either, who would 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Boycie55, today at 20:55

    Nothing to fear = pay off and pundit work will keep me going.

    • Reply posted by Roger68, today at 21:27

      Roger68 replied:
      and telling all the other (successful) managers where they are going wrong

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 20:59

    Lampard is hiding behind the fans anger with the board. In any other circumstances he'd be gone. Saying he doesn't fear the sack actually shows he doesn't really care. He'll be delighted to take the money and run.

  • Comment posted by recruitmentch, today at 21:00

    If he isn't expecting to be relieved of his duties, then that is a kick in the teeth for poor evertonians. Everton as a club face issues, but Lampard is well out his depth. He isn't a premier league manager.

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 21:02

    Another pay off coming to add to the millions in the bank. No wonder he doesn’t fear the sack. Beyond a joke.

  • Comment posted by Number 1 When It Mattered, today at 20:50

    No problem, his media sycophants will defend him no matter what. Nothing is ever Frank's fault.

  • Comment posted by living room, today at 20:59

    A moth doesn't fear a flame but that normally doesn't end well.

    • Reply posted by HKJ, today at 21:56

      HKJ replied:
      Best analogy/quote for the situation...

  • Comment posted by Mr_Zurkon, today at 20:55

    Who'd fear a multi million pound windfall?!

  • Comment posted by joestoyanovich, today at 21:08

    Must be a real tough time being a premier league manager and getting the sack eh? Severance pay more than I'll earn in a lifetime, few weeks holidays and then pick up another cushy job. They could sack me every day of the week!

  • Comment posted by PRinLondon, today at 20:57

    Can you imagine if manager contracts were based on results and formal warnings. Miss KPIs or get three warnings you are gone, no compensation! This game really is a lark

  • Comment posted by DarthVegan77, today at 20:59

    He 'absolutely' SHOULD fear sacking. He's got to be the top candidate for losing his job of all the current managers in the PL

  • Comment posted by 4QAll_Labour, today at 21:05

    Be a man and resign

    • Reply posted by Kobra Kev, today at 21:11

      Kobra Kev replied:
      They never do.

