Hjalmar Ekdal's last club game before the winter break was against Shamrock Rovers in the Europa Conference League on 3 November

Burnley have signed Sweden defender Hjalmar Ekdal for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half year contract.

The 24-year-old 6ft 2in centre-back has moved from Swedish top-flight side Djurgardens IF to become Clarets boss Vincent Kompany's second January window signing.

"Burnley and Kompany have done amazing things so far this season," Ekdal said.

"It's something I really wanted to be a part of. It feels really good."

Stockholm-born Ekdal has won three full caps for his country, the most recent against Finland in the Algarve on 9 January - his first game since Swedish football shut down for its winter break in November.

He moved to Djurgardens from fellow Swedish top-flight side Hammarby IF in January 2021.

His arrival follows that of fellow defender Ameen Al-Dakhil from Belgian side Sint-Truidense VV, also for an undisclosed fee.

Burnley sit five points clear at the top of the Championship - and 19 clear of third-placed Watford - after their Friday night win at home to West Bromwich Albion.

