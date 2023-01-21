Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Josip Juranovic joined Celtic from Legia Warsaw in August 2021

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic has travelled to Germany to have a medical with FC Union Berlin as a reported £10m deal external-link edges closer.

The Scottish champions have allowed the Croatia international, 27, to hold talks with the Bundesliga side.

Juranovic joined Ange Postecoglou's side from Legia Warsaw in August 2021 and has made 53 appearances for the club, scoring six times.

He was heavily linked with a move during his World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Union Berlin are fifth in their division, level on points with fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

Celtic have already signed Canada right-back Alastair Johnston in the January transfer window.

Another player who has been linked with a move from Celtic is Greece forward Giorgos Giakoumakis.

He, like Juranovic, was left out of the squad for Saturday's Scottish Cup home tie with Greenock Morton but Postecoglou indicated that, fitness-wise, the fourth-round match had come to early for the Greek.