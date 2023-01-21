Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jayde Riviere made her full international debut at 16 years old

Manchester United have signed Canada defender Jayde Riviere on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 21-year-old won Olympic gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games and has played 36 times for Canada.

Riviere, who most recently played for AFC Ann Arbor in the USL W League, said she is a "huge" United fan, calling the move a "dream come true".

"Jayde is an exciting young player who matches the long-term version of United," said head coach Marc Skinner.

"We have been monitoring Jayde for a long time and believe she has the attributes to become an excellent footballer."

United are second in the Women's Super League table and face Reading on Sunday.