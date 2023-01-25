Close menu

Arnaut Danjuma: Tottenham sign Villarreal and Netherlands forward on loan

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments52

Arnaut Danjuma
Arnaut Danjuma has won six caps for the Netherlands

Tottenham have signed Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old becomes their first signing of the January transfer window, and had been expected to join Everton before Spurs made a late move.

Danjuma played for Bournemouth from 2019 to 2021, scoring 17 goals in 52 games before moving to La Liga.

He has six caps, scoring two goals, but did not make the Netherlands squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Danjuma played a key role in Villarreal's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions for the Spanish club.

He appeared to have agreed terms with Everton over the weekend, but before he could sign his contract Tottenham made their move.

His arrival adds to Spurs' attacking options alongside Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Lucas Moura.

Antonio Conte's side are fifth in the Premier League and moved within three points of the top four with a 1-0 win at Fulham on Monday.

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

52 comments

  • Comment posted by Mozdog9, today at 15:11

    Thought it might be interesting until I saw he didn’t exactly light the world up at Bournemouth

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 15:10

    Who on earth is this? We need defenders, yet more right wing backs as clearly 4 already isn't enough, a playmaker in midfield and a top top quality striker and we get.... just wow

  • Comment posted by Adamk, today at 15:10

    Why would you join a team that has just sacked the manager, if you’re not in the new managers plans then you don’t stand a chance. Plus he can see or read the mess Everton are in. We have our troubles at spurs but with injuries/form dips we have at the moment he stands a chance.

  • Comment posted by loll, today at 15:10

    yeah nice one spurs take are best player in Richarlison off us then nick probably they only forward we could get in on loan in january,hope you finish about 9th this season and lose the north london derby for the next 1000 years up the gunners is what i say hope they win the league as well.

  • Comment posted by manofelan, today at 15:09

    Spurs need more than another striker. I would of let him go to Everton.

  • Comment posted by coldozer, today at 15:07

    The comedy club that is Everton aren't happy!

  • Comment posted by Noctorum Man, today at 15:06

    This guy is spineless showing the ethics of a modern footballer. Cant wait for that time when the Accountability calls.

  • Comment posted by AFCWdon, today at 15:06

    Dutch press reporting that it was Lampard that convinced Danjuma to sign for Everton so once he was gone there wasn't a whole lot underpin that decision. He's a good player and I wish him well

  • Comment posted by go green go broke, today at 15:05

    I guess he prefers bench warming to a relegation struggle.

  • Comment posted by Miler1878, today at 15:04

    To be honest I'm a not happy he's chosen Spurs and especially at this late stage and after wasting everyone's time but to be honest I don't want any player at Everton who doesn't want to be there.
    Good luck sitting on the bench next to Ricky , Bassouma and Spence waiting for someone to get injured to get a chance........

  • Comment posted by fillyerboots, today at 15:03

    Danjumad if you do, Danjumad if you don't.........

  • Comment posted by Race to the bottom, today at 15:03

    Spurs do a good striker
    They haven't got any now

  • Comment posted by Spuds-I-Like, today at 15:03

    As a Spuds fan, I would highlight the fact that simply buying new players is no guarantee of improvement or success. Just look at Chelsea, the £500million they've recently spent and where they are in the table. This is after they let go two of the EPL's best players in Saleh and de Bruyne and I can see Havertz and Pulisic going the same way!

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 15:05

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Spurs haven't bought anyone.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 15:01

    It really is the case that Everton turned to Neverton in the space of a few days!

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 15:01

    A very Spursy signing...one that leaves you a bit ' meh '

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 15:00

    Makes a change for Spurs to nick a player who has had a medical with an other club instead of CFC doing it to them? ' Paid for his flight...he saw the light ' and all that

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 14:59

    I doubt he will even make more than a few substitute appearances. Richarlison cannot even get a start at Spurs.

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 14:59

    An out of nowhere signing

  • Comment posted by U21180998, today at 14:59

    Oh dear, stained his CV.

  • Comment posted by Politically Incorrect, today at 14:58

    Interesting signing. But as others allude, its not what we need.

    OR HAVE NEEDED

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport