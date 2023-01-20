Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Union Berlin have made their move for Josip Juranovic and are in the "final stages" of talks to land the Celtic and Croatia right-back. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Celtic have given Josip Juranovic permission to travel to Germany for talks with Union Berlin and have accepted a £10m bid, understood to be £7.5m plus add-ons. (Sky Sports) external-link

Celtic are closing in on a deal to sign South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, with manager Ange Postecoglou ruling out a loan departure for Scotland midfielder David Turnbull. (Herald external-link , subscription required)

Aberdeen are considering a six figure bid for Go Ahead Eagles central defender Jay Idzes. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone have launched a bid to land striker Jordan White from Premiership rivals Ross County this month. (Daily Record) external-link

English League One side Forest Green Rovers are closing in on a deal for Rangers and Northern Ireland midfielder Charlie McCann, 20. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers boss Michael Beale reveals discussions over a new long-term deal for Ryan Kent have been put on the back-burner to allow the forward to focus on his football. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibs manager Lee Johnson wouldn't be drawn on talk of a reunion with Bailey Wright as the Sunderland defender continues to be linked with a move to Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee United and Finland goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson is in talks over a switch to an as-yet unnamed Danish Superliga outfit. (Courier) external-link