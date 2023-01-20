Scottish gossip: Juranovic, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Idzes, White, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Hibs, Hearts, Dundee Utd
Union Berlin have made their move for Josip Juranovic and are in the "final stages" of talks to land the Celtic and Croatia right-back. (Fabrizio Romano)
Celtic have given Josip Juranovic permission to travel to Germany for talks with Union Berlin and have accepted a £10m bid, understood to be £7.5m plus add-ons. (Sky Sports)
Celtic are closing in on a deal to sign South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, with manager Ange Postecoglou ruling out a loan departure for Scotland midfielder David Turnbull. (Herald, subscription required)
Aberdeen are considering a six figure bid for Go Ahead Eagles central defender Jay Idzes. (Daily Record)
St Johnstone have launched a bid to land striker Jordan White from Premiership rivals Ross County this month. (Daily Record)
English League One side Forest Green Rovers are closing in on a deal for Rangers and Northern Ireland midfielder Charlie McCann, 20. (Daily Record)
Rangers boss Michael Beale reveals discussions over a new long-term deal for Ryan Kent have been put on the back-burner to allow the forward to focus on his football. (Scottish Sun)
Hibs manager Lee Johnson wouldn't be drawn on talk of a reunion with Bailey Wright as the Sunderland defender continues to be linked with a move to Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Dundee United and Finland goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson is in talks over a switch to an as-yet unnamed Danish Superliga outfit. (Courier)
Hearts are content to wait until the final few days of the window to bring Callum Paterson back to Tynecastle after submitting two offers already for the versatile Sheffield Wednesday forward. (Edinburgh Evening News)