FC Edinburgh v Falkirk

FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh15:00FalkirkFalkirk
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|20
|13
|6
|1
|32
|11
|21
|45
|2
|Falkirk
|20
|11
|5
|4
|42
|23
|19
|38
|3
|FC Edinburgh
|22
|12
|2
|8
|43
|32
|11
|38
|4
|Alloa
|21
|10
|5
|6
|39
|29
|10
|35
|5
|Airdrieonians
|21
|9
|6
|6
|40
|31
|9
|33
|6
|Montrose
|22
|9
|6
|7
|31
|27
|4
|33
|7
|Kelty Hearts
|22
|8
|4
|10
|23
|30
|-7
|28
|8
|Queen of Sth
|22
|7
|5
|10
|34
|37
|-3
|26
|9
|Peterhead
|22
|2
|5
|15
|11
|52
|-41
|11
|10
|Clyde
|22
|2
|4
|16
|24
|47
|-23
|10