York City v Maidenhead United

YorkYork City15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Line-ups
York
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Whitley
- 3Crookes
- 5Kerr
- 19Pybus
- 8Dyson
- 2Fallowfield
- 16Hancox
- 22Thomas
- 9Forde
- 14John-Lewis
- 30Tanner
Substitutes
- 4Kouogun
- 6McLaughlin
- 7Hurst
- 25Campbell
- 27Duku
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Andre
- 2Asare
- 4De Havilland
- 15Beckwith
- 6Clerima
- 5Kpekawa
- 8Nathaniel-George
- 10Ferdinand
- 17Smith
- 27Adams
- 14Acquah
Substitutes
- 7Barratt
- 9McCoulsky
- 11Sparkes
- 19Upward
- 24Massey
- Referee:
- Aaron Bannister
Match details to follow.