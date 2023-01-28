Close menu
National League
YorkYork City15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Venue: LNER Community Stadium, England

York City v Maidenhead United

Line-ups

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Whitley
  • 3Crookes
  • 5Kerr
  • 19Pybus
  • 8Dyson
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 16Hancox
  • 22Thomas
  • 9Forde
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 30Tanner

Substitutes

  • 4Kouogun
  • 6McLaughlin
  • 7Hurst
  • 25Campbell
  • 27Duku

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Andre
  • 2Asare
  • 4De Havilland
  • 15Beckwith
  • 6Clerima
  • 5Kpekawa
  • 8Nathaniel-George
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 17Smith
  • 27Adams
  • 14Acquah

Substitutes

  • 7Barratt
  • 9McCoulsky
  • 11Sparkes
  • 19Upward
  • 24Massey
Referee:
Aaron Bannister

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27205270234765
2Notts County27188169254462
3Chesterfield24164450272352
4Woking26164647252252
5Barnet2412574441341
6Bromley2710984035539
7Dag & Red2511684039139
8Southend25108733211238
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham279994048-836
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14Aldershot28103153947-833
15York2788113232032
16Halifax2695122433-932
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2576123240-827
21Gateshead26410123144-1322
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Scunthorpe2857163355-2222
24Maidstone United2956183365-3221
View full National League table

