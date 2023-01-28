Altrincham v Boreham Wood

AltrinchamAltrincham15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Line-ups
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Byrne
- 2Jones
- 4Marriott
- 16Conn-Clarke
- 8Lundstram
- 6Baines
- 9Hulme
- 26Jones
- 33Kaja
- 34Welch-Hayes
Substitutes
- 10Osborne
- 18Pringle
- 21Gould
- 28Oyedele
- 30Dinanga
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashmore
- 3Ilesanmi
- 5Evans
- 15Lewis
- 8Broadbent
- 7Rees
- 9Ndlovu
- 17Payne
- 19Esteves Sousa
- 25Bush
- 26Agbontohoma
Substitutes
- 4Ricketts
- 10Marsh
- 11Newton
- 18Williams
- 20Brunt
- Referee:
- Gareth Rhodes
Match details to follow.