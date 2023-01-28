Close menu
National League
AldershotAldershot Town15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: The EBB Stadium, England

Aldershot Town v Oldham Athletic

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 3Harfield
  • 4Partington
  • 16Jordan
  • 7Amaluzor
  • 5Cordner
  • 9Effiong
  • 17Hutchinson
  • 19Pendlebury
  • 22Mnoga
  • 23Glover

Substitutes

  • 11Panayiotou
  • 15Anderson
  • 18Abimbola
  • 20Klass
  • 27Willard

Oldham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 19Norman
  • 2Clarke
  • 4Hogan
  • 20Fondop-Talum
  • 16Shelton
  • 14Sheron
  • 18Tollitt
  • 26Kitching
  • 36Chapman
  • 44Yarney
  • 45Nuttall

Substitutes

  • 13Hudson
  • 17Rooney
  • 27Abraham
  • 33Couto
  • 42Clarke
Referee:
Gary Parsons

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27205270234765
2Notts County27188169254462
3Chesterfield24164450272352
4Woking26164647252252
5Barnet2412574441341
6Bromley2710984035539
7Dag & Red2511684039139
8Southend25108733211238
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham279994048-836
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14Aldershot28103153947-833
15York2788113232032
16Halifax2695122433-932
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2576123240-827
21Gateshead26410123144-1322
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Scunthorpe2857163355-2222
24Maidstone United2956183365-3221
View full National League table

