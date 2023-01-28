Close menu
National League
SouthendSouthend United15:00EastleighEastleigh
Venue: Roots Hall, England

Southend United v Eastleigh

National League

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 5-3-2

  • 40Nna Noukeu
  • 3Ralph
  • 6Kensdale
  • 16Taylor
  • 22Lopata
  • 24Demetriou
  • 7Bridge
  • 8Husin
  • 17Miley
  • 11Powell
  • 39Cardwell

Substitutes

  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 5Hobson
  • 9Murphy
  • 18Fonguck
  • 39Hyde

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 5Martin
  • 6Maghoma
  • 7Carter
  • 21Rutherford
  • 19Panter
  • 4Atangana
  • 8Cissé
  • 10Hesketh
  • 14Abrahams
  • 23Lloyd

Substitutes

  • 12Langston
  • 13Flitney
  • 16McKiernan
  • 17Harper
Referee:
Greg Rollason

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27205270234765
2Notts County27188169254462
3Chesterfield24164450272352
4Woking26164647252252
5Barnet2412574441341
6Bromley2710984035539
7Dag & Red2511684039139
8Southend25108733211238
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham279994048-836
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14Aldershot28103153947-833
15York2788113232032
16Halifax2695122433-932
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2576123240-827
21Gateshead26410123144-1322
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Scunthorpe2857163355-2222
24Maidstone United2956183365-3221
View full National League table

