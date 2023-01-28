Close menu
National League
TorquayTorquay United15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
Venue: Plainmoor, England

Torquay United v Maidstone United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Halstead
  • 15Wyatt
  • 16Donnellan
  • 9Jarvis
  • 21Moxey
  • 19Lawrence
  • 4Lapslie
  • 17Aguiar
  • 27De Silva
  • 10Fadahunsi
  • 11Evans

Substitutes

  • 2Crowe
  • 6Marshall
  • 7Hanson
  • 12Mensah
  • 22Lovett

Maidstone United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Barden
  • 5Fowler
  • 18Binnom-Williams
  • 8Corne
  • 24Jobe
  • 22Bone
  • 3Galvin
  • 15Booty
  • 21Deacon
  • 10Barham
  • 32Lawson

Substitutes

  • 7Alabi
  • 16Fawole
  • 17Pattison
  • 30Mersin
  • 34Cawley
Referee:
David Richardson

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27205270234765
2Notts County27188169254462
3Chesterfield24164450272352
4Woking26164647252252
5Barnet2412574441341
6Bromley2710984035539
7Dag & Red2511684039139
8Southend25108733211238
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham279994048-836
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14Aldershot28103153947-833
15York2788113232032
16Halifax2695122433-932
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2576123240-827
21Gateshead26410123144-1322
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Scunthorpe2857163355-2222
24Maidstone United2956183365-3221
View full National League table

