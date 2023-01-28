Torquay United v Maidstone United

TorquayTorquay United15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
Line-ups
Torquay
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Halstead
- 15Wyatt
- 16Donnellan
- 9Jarvis
- 21Moxey
- 19Lawrence
- 4Lapslie
- 17Aguiar
- 27De Silva
- 10Fadahunsi
- 11Evans
Substitutes
- 2Crowe
- 6Marshall
- 7Hanson
- 12Mensah
- 22Lovett
Maidstone United
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Barden
- 5Fowler
- 18Binnom-Williams
- 8Corne
- 24Jobe
- 22Bone
- 3Galvin
- 15Booty
- 21Deacon
- 10Barham
- 32Lawson
Substitutes
- 7Alabi
- 16Fawole
- 17Pattison
- 30Mersin
- 34Cawley
- Referee:
- David Richardson
Match details to follow.