Close menu
National League
BarnetBarnet15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
Venue: The Hive Stadium, England

Barnet v Chesterfield

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 4Collinge
  • 6Okimo
  • 14Pritchard
  • 9Kabamba
  • 8Gorman
  • 11Kanu
  • 21Wynter
  • 24Revan
  • 28Woods
  • 33De Havilland

Substitutes

  • 5Armstrong
  • 7Hall
  • 20Moyo
  • 23Beard
  • 31Azaze

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Covolan Cauagnari
  • 33Clements
  • 5Grimes
  • 26Oldaker
  • 20King
  • 21Palmer
  • 35Jones
  • 4Akinola
  • 17Dobra
  • 10Colclough
  • 27Quigley

Substitutes

  • 7Mandeville
  • 12Williams
  • 18Uchegbulam
  • 19Asante
  • 28Banks
Referee:
Elliot Swallow

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27205270234765
2Notts County27188169254462
3Chesterfield24164450272352
4Woking26164647252252
5Barnet2412574441341
6Bromley2710984035539
7Dag & Red2511684039139
8Southend25108733211238
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham279994048-836
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14Aldershot28103153947-833
15York2788113232032
16Halifax2695122433-932
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2576123240-827
21Gateshead26410123144-1322
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Scunthorpe2857163355-2222
24Maidstone United2956183365-3221
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC