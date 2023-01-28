Barnet v Chesterfield

BarnetBarnet15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
Line-ups
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walker
- 4Collinge
- 6Okimo
- 14Pritchard
- 9Kabamba
- 8Gorman
- 11Kanu
- 21Wynter
- 24Revan
- 28Woods
- 33De Havilland
Substitutes
- 5Armstrong
- 7Hall
- 20Moyo
- 23Beard
- 31Azaze
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Covolan Cauagnari
- 33Clements
- 5Grimes
- 26Oldaker
- 20King
- 21Palmer
- 35Jones
- 4Akinola
- 17Dobra
- 10Colclough
- 27Quigley
Substitutes
- 7Mandeville
- 12Williams
- 18Uchegbulam
- 19Asante
- 28Banks
- Referee:
- Elliot Swallow
Match details to follow.