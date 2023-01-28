Close menu
National League
Notts CountyNotts County15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Venue: Meadow Lane, England

Notts County v FC Halifax Town

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 15Baldwin
  • 6O'Brien
  • 23Chicksen
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 11Nemane
  • 18Palmer
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 8Austin
  • 9Langstaff

Substitutes

  • 10Jones
  • 16Bajrami
  • 17Vincent
  • 19Scott
  • 24Bostock

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 6Stott
  • 3Senior
  • 14Hunter
  • 27Senior
  • 16Keane
  • 2Golden
  • 20Gilmour
  • 19Cooke
  • 5Debrah
  • 9Dieseruvwe

Substitutes

  • 17Harker
  • 21Alli
  • 22Arthur
  • 25Slew
  • 26White
Referee:
Matthew Dicicco

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27205270234765
2Notts County27188169254462
3Chesterfield24164450272352
4Woking26164647252252
5Barnet2412574441341
6Bromley2710984035539
7Dag & Red2511684039139
8Southend25108733211238
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham279994048-836
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14Aldershot28103153947-833
15York2788113232032
16Halifax2695122433-932
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2576123240-827
21Gateshead26410123144-1322
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Scunthorpe2857163355-2222
24Maidstone United2956183365-3221
