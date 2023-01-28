Close menu
National League
DorkingDorking Wanderers15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Venue: Meadowbank, England

Dorking Wanderers v Solihull Moors

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Dorking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Lincoln
  • 22Fuller
  • 5Harris
  • 11McShane
  • 18Moore
  • 33Cook
  • 6McManus
  • 3Taylor
  • 30Bowerman
  • 24Ottaway
  • 9Seager

Substitutes

  • 2Philpott
  • 7Muitt
  • 14Cheadle
  • 16Wheeler
  • 23Jebb

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 2Clarke
  • 3Coker
  • 11Barnett
  • 6Gudger
  • 4Howe
  • 8Maycock
  • 18Whelan
  • 9Dallas
  • 14Kelly

Substitutes

  • 7Sbarra
  • 15Smyth
  • 17Donawa
  • 19Cybulski
  • 20Whelan
Referee:
James Durkin

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27205270234765
2Notts County27188169254462
3Chesterfield24164450272352
4Woking26164647252252
5Barnet2412574441341
6Bromley2710984035539
7Dag & Red2511684039139
8Southend25108733211238
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham279994048-836
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14Aldershot28103153947-833
15York2788113232032
16Halifax2695122433-932
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2576123240-827
21Gateshead26410123144-1322
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Scunthorpe2857163355-2222
24Maidstone United2956183365-3221
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC