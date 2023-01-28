Wealdstone v Gateshead

WealdstoneWealdstone15:00GatesheadGateshead
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|27
|20
|5
|2
|70
|23
|47
|65
|2
|Notts County
|27
|18
|8
|1
|69
|25
|44
|62
|3
|Chesterfield
|24
|16
|4
|4
|50
|27
|23
|52
|4
|Woking
|26
|16
|4
|6
|47
|25
|22
|52
|5
|Barnet
|24
|12
|5
|7
|44
|41
|3
|41
|6
|Bromley
|27
|10
|9
|8
|40
|35
|5
|39
|7
|Dag & Red
|25
|11
|6
|8
|40
|39
|1
|39
|8
|Southend
|25
|10
|8
|7
|33
|21
|12
|38
|9
|Wealdstone
|25
|10
|7
|8
|32
|36
|-4
|37
|10
|Altrincham
|27
|9
|9
|9
|40
|48
|-8
|36
|11
|Eastleigh
|26
|10
|5
|11
|32
|33
|-1
|35
|12
|Boreham Wood
|24
|8
|9
|7
|28
|25
|3
|33
|13
|Solihull Moors
|25
|9
|6
|10
|37
|36
|1
|33
|14
|Aldershot
|28
|10
|3
|15
|39
|47
|-8
|33
|15
|York
|27
|8
|8
|11
|32
|32
|0
|32
|16
|Halifax
|26
|9
|5
|12
|24
|33
|-9
|32
|17
|Dorking
|27
|8
|6
|13
|44
|64
|-20
|30
|18
|Maidenhead United
|27
|8
|5
|14
|29
|40
|-11
|29
|19
|Yeovil
|25
|5
|12
|8
|21
|26
|-5
|27
|20
|Oldham
|25
|7
|6
|12
|32
|40
|-8
|27
|21
|Gateshead
|26
|4
|10
|12
|31
|44
|-13
|22
|22
|Torquay
|26
|5
|7
|14
|29
|49
|-20
|22
|23
|Scunthorpe
|28
|5
|7
|16
|33
|55
|-22
|22
|24
|Maidstone United
|29
|5
|6
|18
|33
|65
|-32
|21
