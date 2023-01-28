Match ends, Hibernian 6, Aberdeen 0.
Jim Goodwin's departure as Aberdeen manager was sealed after Josh Campbell's hat-trick inspired Hibernian to Scottish Premiership victory.
Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack had demanded an "immediate response" to Monday's Scottish Cup defeat by Darvel.
But two Campbell finishes and an Elie Youan header had Hibs cruising before Kevin Nisbet scored after the break.
Campbell's third came from the spot as Liam Scales was sent off before Will Fish completed the Dons' dismal day.
Hibs fans' grumbles about their own manager, Lee Johnson, were drowned out by the joy that greeted a first home win in four outings, leaving Cormack the task of confirming Goodwin's exit as Aberdeen drop to seventh after a seventh defeat in a row away from home.
The two sides had gone into what was dubbed "El Sackico" by the Scottish press with identical records - both having won just twice in their latest 10 outings, losing seven of them.
For Hibs, losing their latest 3-0 at home to city rivals Heart of Midlothian was bad enough. For Aberdeen, their board responded to the worst result in their history - beaten by a side from the sixth tier - by giving Goodwin a stay of execution.
However, not long after the 41-year-old Irishman had been on BBC Radio Scotland thanking them for their backing and insisting that he could turn their form around, the players he insisted were fully behind him were crumbling under a couple of early attacks inspired by veteran winger Aidan McGeady.
Midfielder Campbell, who had scored twice on Aberdeen's last visit to Easter Road, pounced after goalkeeper Joe Lewis could only push clear Youan's low drive after 10 minutes.
Five minutes later, the unmarked Campbell rose to send a powerful header past Lewis from Joe Newell's pinpoint corner.
Aberdeen had still not forced David Marshall into a save at the other end by the time striker Youan rose to head in another Newell corner.
Hibs were already easing home having left top scorer Nisbet on the bench after the collapse of his proposed transfer to Millwall, but the Scotland striker got in on the act with his sixth goal in four games with virtually his first touch on the break after coming on as a substitute.
Aberdeen's misery was not yet over as Scales was red carded for pulling down substitute Josh O'Connor, Campbell slotted the penalty and centre-half Fish rose unmarked to put the finishing touches to Hibs' victory - and Goodwin's tenure at Pittodrie.
Player of the match - Josh Campbell (Hibernian)
Hibs overcome hurdles as Dons fail Goodwin - analysis
It was a result few would have predicted given the tumultuous week experienced by both clubs.
Hibs boss Johnson had to go into the game without what had been his first choice central defence, with Scotland cap Ryan Porteous sold to Watford and Rocky Bushiri ruled out through injury, while Nisbet was only considered fit enough for the bench.
Goodwin went for experience, bringing back on-loan Wigan Athletic midfielder Graeme Shinnie and wing-back Jonny Hayes along with top scorer Bojan Miovski following the shock defeat in Ayrshire.
However, bar the opening couple of minutes, Aberdeen never looked likely to save Goodwin's job.
Defensively, they looked frail, up front they were toothless and Hibs did not need to be particularly good to sweep them aside. After a 5-0 hammering by Hearts, a 1-0 loss to Darvel and an equally embarrassing defeat at Easter Road, Goodwin's departure was inevitable.
What's next?
Hibs visit Dingwall to face Ross County on Tuesday, with Aberdeen hosting St Mirren 24 hours later (both 19:45).
More to follow.
Player of the match
CampbellJosh Campbell
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number23Player nameYouanAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number46Player nameMcGeadyAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number39Player nameO'ConnorAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number2Player nameMillerAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number1Player nameMarshallAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number37Player nameMacIntyreAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number25Player nameFishAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number14Player nameJeggoAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number12Player nameCaddenAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number22Player nameMcKirdyAverage rating
6.48
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameShinnieAverage rating
3.68
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
3.53
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
3.41
- Squad number11Player nameDukAverage rating
3.36
- Squad number16Player nameRamadaniAverage rating
3.10
- Squad number9Player nameMiovskiAverage rating
3.05
- Squad number1Player nameLewisAverage rating
3.02
- Squad number20Player nameClarksonAverage rating
2.81
- Squad number33Player nameKennedyAverage rating
2.74
- Squad number4Player nameScalesAverage rating
2.55
- Squad number5Player nameStewartAverage rating
2.54
- Squad number14Player nameMyslovicAverage rating
2.44
- Squad number23Player nameDuncanAverage rating
2.43
- Squad number8Player nameBarronAverage rating
2.41
- Squad number37Player nameRobertsAverage rating
2.35
- Squad number22Player nameCoulsonAverage rating
2.35
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Marshall
- 12CaddenSubstituted forMacIntyreat 77'minutes
- 25Fish
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 14Jeggo
- 22McKirdySubstituted forMillerat 73'minutes
- 11NewellSubstituted forO'Connorat 77'minutes
- 32CampbellBooked at 64mins
- 46McGeadySubstituted forNisbetat 68'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 23Youan
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 3Cabraja
- 10Vieira Tavares
- 15Nisbet
- 18Henderson
- 31Johnson
- 37MacIntyre
- 39O'Connor
- 45Laidlaw
Aberdeen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lewis
- 2McCrorie
- 5Stewart
- 4ScalesBooked at 86mins
- 17HayesBooked at 28minsSubstituted forMyslovicat 83'minutes
- 16Ramadani
- 6ShinnieBooked at 44minsSubstituted forBarronat 83'minutes
- 33KennedySubstituted forRobertsat 60'minutes
- 20ClarksonSubstituted forCoulsonat 60'minutes
- 11de Barros LopesBooked at 78mins
- 9MiovskiSubstituted forDuncanat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Barron
- 14Myslovic
- 15Watkins
- 21Polvara
- 22Coulson
- 23Duncan
- 30Ritchie
- 37Roberts
- 46Marshall
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 16,671
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 6, Aberdeen 0.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by David Marshall.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 6, Aberdeen 0. William Fish (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Josh Campbell with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Hand ball by Patrik Myslovic (Aberdeen).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Connor Barron (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).
Post update
Connor Barron (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Goal! Hibernian 5, Aberdeen 0. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Liam Scales (Aberdeen) for a bad foul.
Post update
Penalty Hibernian. Josh O'Connor draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Liam Scales (Aberdeen) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Duncan replaces Bojan Miovski.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Connor Barron replaces Graeme Shinnie.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Patrik Myslovic replaces Jonny Hayes.
Post update
Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum Roberts (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Hayes.
Booking
Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.