Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Josh Campbell has now scored five goals in his last two games against Aberdeen

Jim Goodwin's departure as Aberdeen manager was sealed after Josh Campbell's hat-trick inspired Hibernian to Scottish Premiership victory.

Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack had demanded an "immediate response" to Monday's Scottish Cup defeat by Darvel.

But two Campbell finishes and an Elie Youan header had Hibs cruising before Kevin Nisbet scored after the break.

Campbell's third came from the spot as Liam Scales was sent off before Will Fish completed the Dons' dismal day.

Hibs fans' grumbles about their own manager, Lee Johnson, were drowned out by the joy that greeted a first home win in four outings, leaving Cormack the task of confirming Goodwin's exit as Aberdeen drop to seventh after a seventh defeat in a row away from home.

The two sides had gone into what was dubbed "El Sackico" by the Scottish press with identical records - both having won just twice in their latest 10 outings, losing seven of them.

For Hibs, losing their latest 3-0 at home to city rivals Heart of Midlothian was bad enough. For Aberdeen, their board responded to the worst result in their history - beaten by a side from the sixth tier - by giving Goodwin a stay of execution.

However, not long after the 41-year-old Irishman had been on BBC Radio Scotland thanking them for their backing and insisting that he could turn their form around, the players he insisted were fully behind him were crumbling under a couple of early attacks inspired by veteran winger Aidan McGeady.

Midfielder Campbell, who had scored twice on Aberdeen's last visit to Easter Road, pounced after goalkeeper Joe Lewis could only push clear Youan's low drive after 10 minutes.

Five minutes later, the unmarked Campbell rose to send a powerful header past Lewis from Joe Newell's pinpoint corner.

Aberdeen had still not forced David Marshall into a save at the other end by the time striker Youan rose to head in another Newell corner.

Hibs were already easing home having left top scorer Nisbet on the bench after the collapse of his proposed transfer to Millwall, but the Scotland striker got in on the act with his sixth goal in four games with virtually his first touch on the break after coming on as a substitute.

Aberdeen's misery was not yet over as Scales was red carded for pulling down substitute Josh O'Connor, Campbell slotted the penalty and centre-half Fish rose unmarked to put the finishing touches to Hibs' victory - and Goodwin's tenure at Pittodrie.

Player of the match - Josh Campbell (Hibernian)

There were a few candidates in the Hibs ranks, but who could deny the award to hat-trick hero Josh Campbell?

Hibs overcome hurdles as Dons fail Goodwin - analysis

It was a result few would have predicted given the tumultuous week experienced by both clubs.

Hibs boss Johnson had to go into the game without what had been his first choice central defence, with Scotland cap Ryan Porteous sold to Watford and Rocky Bushiri ruled out through injury, while Nisbet was only considered fit enough for the bench.

Goodwin went for experience, bringing back on-loan Wigan Athletic midfielder Graeme Shinnie and wing-back Jonny Hayes along with top scorer Bojan Miovski following the shock defeat in Ayrshire.

However, bar the opening couple of minutes, Aberdeen never looked likely to save Goodwin's job.

Defensively, they looked frail, up front they were toothless and Hibs did not need to be particularly good to sweep them aside. After a 5-0 hammering by Hearts, a 1-0 loss to Darvel and an equally embarrassing defeat at Easter Road, Goodwin's departure was inevitable.

What's next?

Hibs visit Dingwall to face Ross County on Tuesday, with Aberdeen hosting St Mirren 24 hours later (both 19:45).

More to follow.

Player of the match Campbell Josh Campbell with an average of 8.18 Hibernian Hibernian Hibernian

Aberdeen Aberdeen Aberdeen Hibernian Avg Squad number 32 Player name Campbell Average rating 8.18 Squad number 15 Player name Nisbet Average rating 7.52 Squad number 23 Player name Youan Average rating 7.49 Squad number 46 Player name McGeady Average rating 7.29 Squad number 39 Player name O'Connor Average rating 7.19 Squad number 2 Player name Miller Average rating 7.08 Squad number 1 Player name Marshall Average rating 7.04 Squad number 37 Player name MacIntyre Average rating 7.04 Squad number 11 Player name Newell Average rating 7.02 Squad number 25 Player name Fish Average rating 6.94 Squad number 14 Player name Jeggo Average rating 6.82 Squad number 16 Player name Stevenson Average rating 6.74 Squad number 12 Player name Cadden Average rating 6.67 Squad number 4 Player name Hanlon Average rating 6.62 Squad number 22 Player name McKirdy Average rating 6.48 Aberdeen Avg Squad number 6 Player name Shinnie Average rating 3.68 Squad number 17 Player name Hayes Average rating 3.53 Squad number 2 Player name McCrorie Average rating 3.41 Squad number 11 Player name Duk Average rating 3.36 Squad number 16 Player name Ramadani Average rating 3.10 Squad number 9 Player name Miovski Average rating 3.05 Squad number 1 Player name Lewis Average rating 3.02 Squad number 20 Player name Clarkson Average rating 2.81 Squad number 33 Player name Kennedy Average rating 2.74 Squad number 4 Player name Scales Average rating 2.55 Squad number 5 Player name Stewart Average rating 2.54 Squad number 14 Player name Myslovic Average rating 2.44 Squad number 23 Player name Duncan Average rating 2.43 Squad number 8 Player name Barron Average rating 2.41 Squad number 37 Player name Roberts Average rating 2.35 Squad number 22 Player name Coulson Average rating 2.35