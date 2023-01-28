Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian6AberdeenAberdeen0

Hibernian 6-0 Aberdeen: Hosts up to fifth as hammering ends Jim Goodwin's tenure as manager

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell opens the scoring
Josh Campbell has now scored five goals in his last two games against Aberdeen

Jim Goodwin's departure as Aberdeen manager was sealed after Josh Campbell's hat-trick inspired Hibernian to Scottish Premiership victory.

Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack had demanded an "immediate response" to Monday's Scottish Cup defeat by Darvel.

But two Campbell finishes and an Elie Youan header had Hibs cruising before Kevin Nisbet scored after the break.

Campbell's third came from the spot as Liam Scales was sent off before Will Fish completed the Dons' dismal day.

Hibs fans' grumbles about their own manager, Lee Johnson, were drowned out by the joy that greeted a first home win in four outings, leaving Cormack the task of confirming Goodwin's exit as Aberdeen drop to seventh after a seventh defeat in a row away from home.

The two sides had gone into what was dubbed "El Sackico" by the Scottish press with identical records - both having won just twice in their latest 10 outings, losing seven of them.

For Hibs, losing their latest 3-0 at home to city rivals Heart of Midlothian was bad enough. For Aberdeen, their board responded to the worst result in their history - beaten by a side from the sixth tier - by giving Goodwin a stay of execution.

However, not long after the 41-year-old Irishman had been on BBC Radio Scotland thanking them for their backing and insisting that he could turn their form around, the players he insisted were fully behind him were crumbling under a couple of early attacks inspired by veteran winger Aidan McGeady.

Midfielder Campbell, who had scored twice on Aberdeen's last visit to Easter Road, pounced after goalkeeper Joe Lewis could only push clear Youan's low drive after 10 minutes.

Five minutes later, the unmarked Campbell rose to send a powerful header past Lewis from Joe Newell's pinpoint corner.

Aberdeen had still not forced David Marshall into a save at the other end by the time striker Youan rose to head in another Newell corner.

Hibs were already easing home having left top scorer Nisbet on the bench after the collapse of his proposed transfer to Millwall, but the Scotland striker got in on the act with his sixth goal in four games with virtually his first touch on the break after coming on as a substitute.

Aberdeen's misery was not yet over as Scales was red carded for pulling down substitute Josh O'Connor, Campbell slotted the penalty and centre-half Fish rose unmarked to put the finishing touches to Hibs' victory - and Goodwin's tenure at Pittodrie.

Player of the match - Josh Campbell (Hibernian)

Hibs' scorer Josh Campbell celebrates
There were a few candidates in the Hibs ranks, but who could deny the award to hat-trick hero Josh Campbell?

Hibs overcome hurdles as Dons fail Goodwin - analysis

It was a result few would have predicted given the tumultuous week experienced by both clubs.

Hibs boss Johnson had to go into the game without what had been his first choice central defence, with Scotland cap Ryan Porteous sold to Watford and Rocky Bushiri ruled out through injury, while Nisbet was only considered fit enough for the bench.

Goodwin went for experience, bringing back on-loan Wigan Athletic midfielder Graeme Shinnie and wing-back Jonny Hayes along with top scorer Bojan Miovski following the shock defeat in Ayrshire.

However, bar the opening couple of minutes, Aberdeen never looked likely to save Goodwin's job.

Defensively, they looked frail, up front they were toothless and Hibs did not need to be particularly good to sweep them aside. After a 5-0 hammering by Hearts, a 1-0 loss to Darvel and an equally embarrassing defeat at Easter Road, Goodwin's departure was inevitable.

What's next?

Hibs visit Dingwall to face Ross County on Tuesday, with Aberdeen hosting St Mirren 24 hours later (both 19:45).

More to follow.

Player of the match

CampbellJosh Campbell

with an average of 8.18

Hibernian

  1. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    8.18

  2. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    7.52

  3. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    7.49

  4. Squad number46Player nameMcGeady
    Average rating

    7.29

  5. Squad number39Player nameO'Connor
    Average rating

    7.19

  6. Squad number2Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    7.08

  7. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    7.04

  8. Squad number37Player nameMacIntyre
    Average rating

    7.04

  9. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    7.02

  10. Squad number25Player nameFish
    Average rating

    6.94

  11. Squad number14Player nameJeggo
    Average rating

    6.82

  12. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    6.74

  13. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    6.67

  14. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    6.62

  15. Squad number22Player nameMcKirdy
    Average rating

    6.48

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number6Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    3.68

  2. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    3.53

  3. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    3.41

  4. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    3.36

  5. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    3.10

  6. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    3.05

  7. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    3.02

  8. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    2.81

  9. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    2.74

  10. Squad number4Player nameScales
    Average rating

    2.55

  11. Squad number5Player nameStewart
    Average rating

    2.54

  12. Squad number14Player nameMyslovic
    Average rating

    2.44

  13. Squad number23Player nameDuncan
    Average rating

    2.43

  14. Squad number8Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    2.41

  15. Squad number37Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    2.35

  16. Squad number22Player nameCoulson
    Average rating

    2.35

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 12CaddenSubstituted forMacIntyreat 77'minutes
  • 25Fish
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 14Jeggo
  • 22McKirdySubstituted forMillerat 73'minutes
  • 11NewellSubstituted forO'Connorat 77'minutes
  • 32CampbellBooked at 64mins
  • 46McGeadySubstituted forNisbetat 68'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 23Youan

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 3Cabraja
  • 10Vieira Tavares
  • 15Nisbet
  • 18Henderson
  • 31Johnson
  • 37MacIntyre
  • 39O'Connor
  • 45Laidlaw

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 2McCrorie
  • 5Stewart
  • 4ScalesBooked at 86mins
  • 17HayesBooked at 28minsSubstituted forMyslovicat 83'minutes
  • 16Ramadani
  • 6ShinnieBooked at 44minsSubstituted forBarronat 83'minutes
  • 33KennedySubstituted forRobertsat 60'minutes
  • 20ClarksonSubstituted forCoulsonat 60'minutes
  • 11de Barros LopesBooked at 78mins
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forDuncanat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Barron
  • 14Myslovic
  • 15Watkins
  • 21Polvara
  • 22Coulson
  • 23Duncan
  • 30Ritchie
  • 37Roberts
  • 46Marshall
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
16,671

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home17
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 6, Aberdeen 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 6, Aberdeen 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by David Marshall.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Hibernian 6, Aberdeen 0. William Fish (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Josh Campbell with a cross following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Patrik Myslovic (Aberdeen).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor Barron (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).

  8. Post update

    Connor Barron (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Hibernian 5, Aberdeen 0. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Liam Scales (Aberdeen) for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Penalty Hibernian. Josh O'Connor draws a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Liam Scales (Aberdeen) after a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Duncan replaces Bojan Miovski.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Connor Barron replaces Graeme Shinnie.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Patrik Myslovic replaces Jonny Hayes.

  16. Post update

    Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Roberts (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Hayes.

  20. Booking

    Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic22201169175261
2Rangers23174253223155
3Hearts22115642311138
4Livingston219482430-631
5Hibernian2393113537-230
6St Mirren228682331-830
7Aberdeen2392123543-829
8St Johnstone2373132638-1224
9Motherwell2255122633-720
10Dundee Utd2155112537-1220
11Ross County2355131835-1720
12Kilmarnock2355131941-2220
View full Scottish Premiership table

